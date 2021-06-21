Loyalists of two prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in Offa, Kwara state clashed on Sunday, June 19

Two people who sustained gunshot injuries during the clash have been taken to different hospitals

Those involved were believed to be the supporters of Senator Lola Ashiru and his political rival, Femi Agbaje, a commissioner in the north-central state.

Offa, Kwara state - Two factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Offa, Kwara state engaged in a bloody clash on Sunday, June 19.

According to Premium Times, the scuffle was between a faction loyal to the state commissioner for water resources, Femi Agbaje and another one loyal to Lola Ashiru, the senator representing Kwara South.

Legit.ng gathers that Agbaje started a weekly ward tour in the town last week and repeated the same on Sunday before it turned bloody.

The two camps engaged in a fight that led to gunshots before many scampered for safety. Two people reportedly sustained severe gunshot injuries and were rushed to different hospitals.

Weekly ward tour

The commissioner's media aide, Azeez Idowu, said a weekly ward tour was organised by the political appointees in Offa local government area.

He said the ward tour had been peaceful since its commencement on Sunday, June 13. Things, however, turned bloody on Sunday, June 20, when some suspected thugs allegedly sponsored by some politicians invaded the peaceful gathering.

Before embarking on the ward tour, Agbaje had reportedly thrown a jab at Senator Ashiru, though he didn't mention his name, saying "some fools" rejected the ward tour.

The two political rivals reportedly hail from the same Offa town.

