Two anti-President Muhammadu Buhari protesters detained by the Kogi state government have finally been granted bail

Larry Emmanuel and Victor Anene Udoka were released from the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Kogi state on Friday, June 18

Both men had been detained since April 5, after participating in the #BuhariMustGo protest, staged against the current administration in Kogi

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kogi state - A report by Premium Times indicates that two anti-President Muhammadu Buhari protesters identified as Emmanuel Larry and Victor Udoka have been released from the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Kabba, Kogi state.

Larry and Udoka were granted bail by a magistrate's court sitting in Lokoja on Friday, June 18, after spending 68 days in the facility, Sahara Reporters added.

President Buhari earlier claimed that the EndSARS protest was aimed at removing him from office. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Anti-Buhari protesters arrested, jailed

Recall that the duo had been detained by the Kogi state government since April 5, after taking part in the #BuhariMustGo protest, staged against the Buhari-led administration.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video had emerged online of some youths in Kogi state beating two anti-Buhari protesters for distributing “Buhari must go” posters in Lokoja, Kogi state capital.

Life in detention

It was gathered that Larry and Udoka recently began a hunger strike in prison as national and international voices calling for their release were ignored.

Their health had also deteriorated as a result of the treatments meted out to them. The two, however, maintained that they are undaunted by the move to silence them.

While sharing their unpalatable experiences in prison, Udoka said he does not pray that any Nigerian should face a similar fate. He appealed to Nigerians to demand their rights.

EndSARS protest was to remove me from office, Buhari claims

Meanwhile, President Buhari has raised allegation against Nigerians who participated in the #EndSARS protest.

According to Buhari, the protest against police brutality was aimed at removing him from office. He made the disclosure when he appeared on Arise TV on Thursday, June 10.

Buhari said that those who participated in the protest have made Nigeria unattractive to investors. He also blamed the protest on the dwindling inflow of foreign direct investment to the country.

Source: Legit.ng News