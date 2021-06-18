Big Brother Naija star, Nengi Hampson, recently took to her Instagram Story to complain about her recent trip to London

The Lockdown star and brand influencer revealed that she had done two COVID-19 tests before leaving London for Greece and she did another one before leaving Greece

However, on her return to London, she had yet another test kit waiting for her in the hotel room she booked

It appears Rebecca Nengi Hampson is tired of the COVID-19 protocols and has taken to social media to complain about a recent experience.

Nengi complained about having to do another test.

Source: Instagram

The biracial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star who is currently out of the country, shared a video from her hotel room in London which she arrived and met some test kits waiting for her on the bed.

Nengi can be heard in the video complaining about the number of COVI-19 tests she has had to do within a short period of time.

According to her, she made to do one before she left London, and the day before, she did another before she left Greece for London, only to be greeted with yet another test kit.

Source: Legit Newspaper