The Big Brother Nigeria 2020 reunion show recently kicked off and all the housemates converged to speak on things that had happened during the show

One of the Lockdown housemates, Kiddwaya, seemed to be welcomed in a unique way by the show host, Ebuka, who thanked him for coming

A number of internet users seemed to find Ebuka’s greeting special and took to social media to comment on it

Popular Nigerian reality show, BBNaija Lockdown’s reunion kicked off on June 17, and numerous viewers gathered all over the country to watch their favourite housemates for the umpteenth time.

All of the housemates were welcomed by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, but some internet users seemed more concerned by how he greeted one of the housemates, Kiddwaya.

The billionaire’s son, who was also one of the BBNaija housemates, explained how his life had been after the show and how he had been travelling from one country to the other.

Ebuka thanked Kiddwaya for being present at the reunion show and fans reacted to it. Photos: @ebuka, @kiddwaya

In response to Kiddwaya, Ebuka thanked him for joining the show. This seemed to raise reactions. One internet user posted the video online and hailed the housemate as a big man.

See the video below:

Fans react to how Ebuka greeted Kiddwaya during reunion show

After the video made the rounds on social media, other internet users also shared their observations. Read some of their comments below:

Asongwehillary:

"But Waya big nah , or u just pretending not to see the fact ."

Beltha01:

"What about the rest wen he tell dame thing dem nor big so thanks for coming mean say the person big."

Deliasinclairsmith:

"No it’s the travels he mentioned and was chorused that was it for me…like others didn’t ."

Lilianzaron:

"I thought I was the only one that felt that was off."

Christianandidi:

"❤️❤️❤️Thanks for being herenice one Ebuka."

Virgo_veneranda_ltd:

"A king I Stan ❤️❤️❤️."

Interesting.

Dorathy ignores Prince during reunion show

After the BBNaija 2020 Lockdown season ended, ex-housemates, Prince and Dorathy became almost inseparable and even their fans had hopes of shipping them to becoming a couple.

Prince's entry into the room was greeted with hailings from Laycon, Ozo, Neo, and the rest. He went round to say hello to everyone except Dorathy.

He even went all the way to greet Nengi and Lucy who sat right behind Dorathy.

