Mallam Bawa has called on Nigerians to dump internet news patronage for newspapers as he said they are half-baked

The Zaria-based man who has been selling newspapers for the past 51 years decried the reduction in sales since the advent of online media

In a revealing interview, Bawa stated that he got married, built his house and took care of his 15 children with money realized from selling newspapers

A Nigerian man has decried the decline in patronage of newspapers in recent times with the rise of online media.

Mallam Bawa who is a newspaper vendor told BBC News Pidgin that he has been in the business for the past 51 years.

The internet has taken food from my mouth, newspaper vendor laments Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Pidgin

The man who kick-started his vendor business at the end of the Nigerian civil war said he had achieved success with it.

The Kano resident said he owns a house, got married and catered for his 15 children through proceeds from the paper business.

Social media users react to his call for a return to newspapers

The old newspaper vendor's call for Nigerians to return from internet news to newspapers stirred reactions on social media

@xwaggaruns reacted:

"Adapt with change… Even Electric cars go soon dey enter naija.. Petrol is going out of fashion and that’s the end of Nigeria politics on the international stage."

@sparklesjewelries wrote:

"Aaaayaaa.... That part where he said "No newspaper Companies has brought anything to celebrate his long years in Service" got me."

@toesscene commented:

"Eeya....atleast he did something good when he had the money. Now kids can takia of him."

Slain newspaper vendor's wife refutes N500 million demand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the wife of a slain newspaper vendor had disowned her husband's family N500 million demand from House of Representatives speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Guardian reports that the widow, Josephine Okereke, on Thursday, November 26, 2020, said she was not aware of the pre-litigation process.

Mrs Okereke urged Gbajabiamila to ignore the family demand and fulfil his promises to her and two children.

Gbajabiamila had in a statement vowed not to let the matter be swept under the carpet and promised to cater for the family of the deceased.

The Speaker also visited the family and expressed his condolence to them on the demise of their breadwinner.

