Ali Ndume on Thursday, June 17, claimed that he can vouch for the level of security in Maiduguri

The head of the Senate's committee on the Nigerian Army said this is why he even feels safer in the Borno capital than in Abuja

Ndume added that unlike in Abuja, armed gangs in the state are fond of attacking villages and less developed places

Abuja - The chairman of the Senate's committee on the Nigerian Army, Senator Ali Ndume, on Thursday, June 17, claimed that the security in Borno, especially in the state capital, Maiduguri, has improved.

Ndume who spoke with Channels TV on Thursday disclosed that although he lives in both Abuja and Maiduguri, things are much better, in terms of security in the Borno capital than in the Federal Capital Territory.

Ndume claimed things are much better in Maiduguri (Photo: Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume)

He said it is so bad that in Abuja, criminals can bring down the door to a person's house with a gun at any time.

The senator said such is not obtainable in Maiduguri because the insurgents only attack villages and rural areas, Daily Trust also reported.

His words:

“I live in Abuja and also live in Maiduguri. Once I come to Maiduguri, I feel safer than in Abuja, because somebody can knock down your door with a gun. In Maiduguri, we don’t hear of that.

“It is outside Maiduguri where the insurgents are marauding around and attack intermittently. And that’s normal with insurgents, that’s why they are called insurgents, they do hit and run on soft targets.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Kuchiko Relocation Development Area (KRDA) in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT had been invaded by gunmen.

The place was invaded in the early hours of Sunday, May 23. A resident and his son were kidnapped during the attack.

The gunmen who were reported to be over twenty, stormed the area, popularly known as El-Rufa’i Estate, at 12 midnight and started shooting sporadically.

It was gathered that the invaders, who operated for an hour, later proceeded to the house of another resident and attempted to kidnap him.

