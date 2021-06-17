Iyabo Ojo has called out her best friend Omo Brish on social media for mocking her late mum's illness as well as being friends with her enemies

In the actress' statement, she accused Omo Brish of getting close to her former personal assistant who nearly wrecked her business

The former PA, Valentynoh has also taken to Instagram to tell her version of the story as well as clear her name from the drama

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has got social media talking after she called out her best friend, Tosin Abiola aka Omo Brish.

One of the things Iyabo mentioned in her long post was the fact that her bestie became friends with her former personal assistant who almost wrecked her business despite taking her like a daughter.

Iyabo Ojo's ex PA says she was not a good boss Photo credit: @valentynoh/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Former PA says she has nothing to do with the fight

Well, the former assistant to the actress, Valentynoh has spoken up because she does not want to be used as bait in the drama between Iyabo and her friend.

In the first post the young lady shared, she revealed that she has been silent over what happened between her and her ex-boss because silence is golden.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She continued by saying that Iyabo has tried everything humanly possible to hurt her and even claimed that she wronged her which she did not.

Valentynoh urged her to be truthful about the cause of the fight between her and Omo Bris as she has not been in contact with her because Iyabo told everyone to stay away from her.

The young lady also noted that Omo Brish's post is not the only post she likes on social media, and Iyabo has told all sort of lies to people just to get them to hate her.

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Valentynoh spills tea on working with Iyabo Ojo

In another post, the young lady talked about the humiliation and ill-treatment she suffered in the hands of Iyabo before she stopped working for her three years ago.

She also revealed that the actress kept claiming she took her money even though both of them know that she was only pretending to be rich for social media.

The former PA wrote:

"I heard you said you took me like a daughter and I almost ruined ur business, hmmmmmm. A daughter sha, business sha. A daughter you openly beat ann humiliate at athe slightest opportunity, a daughter who did you no good for 14yrs."

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Open door challenge

Iyabo Ojo took the open door challenge to another level as she organised one during the bridal shower put together for celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani.

The actress who is part of the close friends of the latest bride in town made close allies of the celebrity stylist join the trending challenge.

All donned in the pyjamas outfit worn during the bridal shower, the squad went out in a convoy of cars with the bride occupying the last one.

Source: Legit