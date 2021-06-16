Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo announced the bitrth of her second child, a girl on June 8 and she has been basking in the joy ever since

The mum of two who is yet to reveal the face of her daughter, Lumina has taken to social media to gush about her

In the post te actress shared on Instagram she revealed that she would go through any degree of pain just to behold the face of her baby girl

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo recently expressed how much her new born daughter, Lumina means to her.

The mum of two welcomed her latest bundle of joy on June 8 and the happiness in her heart can literally be felt in every post.

Uche Ogbodo thanks daughter for bringing light into her life

In a post which she shared on her Instagram page, the actress tstatedhat no amount of pain can equate the love she feels holding her child in her arms.

She continued by saying that she would literally go through hell and back to behold the beautiful face of her daughter.

Ogbodo also thanked the infant who has been named Lumina for bringing light, just like her name into her life.

Excerpt from her post read:

"No amount of pain can equal the love I feel holding you in my arms my brilliant light @luminamaris. I will limp a million miles, I will crawl a million miles if I have to, I will take another 1000 injections all over my body till I go numb with pain, I will go through hell and back just to behold your beautiful face my LUMINA."

The movie star accompanied the post with three beautiful pictures where she lovingly held Lumina on the hospital bed.

Check out the post below:

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section to congratulate as well as gush over her and Lumina.

Read some of the comments below:

Ugezujugezu:

"Congratulations my sweet goddess. @ucheogbodo."

Anitajoseph8:

"Oyibo mummy."

Belindaeffah:

"Wow, beloved Lumina."

Ibiwarietuk:

"Praise the Lord. It ended in Praise boo."

Realsusanpeters:

"Awwwwww."

Eze_nwayi:

"God is the greatest. A gift money can’t buy."

Uche Ogbodo's baby and her father look like twins

The actress shared an adorable video of the baby daddy, Bobby Maris having a moment with his child, Bobby positioned himself by the side of his baby as he tended to her.

Theexcited young man blew his daughter kisses, touched her face, grinned from ear to ear and even did a little dance to the amusement of the person recording the video.

In the caption of the post, the actress expressed joy at how excited her boyfriend was to meet their kid and noted that she looks completely like him.

Source: Legit