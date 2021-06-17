Super Falcons of Nigeria will be leaving America without a win after suffering a defeat against US in their last game

Nigeria began their campaign losing against Jamaica but drew against Portugal in second game before losing against the United States

Falcons will now be looking up to their African Women Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana in October

Super Falcons of Nigeria on Thursday morning, June 17, lost 2-0 against the United States in their third and final game at the invitational tournament in Texas which means Waldrum and his women failed to get a win in America.

Nigeria started their campaign in the championship with a defeat against Jamaica with the Super Falcons missing the likes of Asisat Oshoala and defender Onome Ebi.

However, they produced good performance in their second game against Portugal where they came back from 3-1 down to draw the encounter.

Speaking to the players after the game against Portugal, captain Asisat Oshoala was spotted praising her teammates urging them to do well against the United States.

But the United States were better than the Super Falcons on match-day as goals from Christen Press and Lynn Williams condemned Nigeria to a 2-0 defeat.

Nigeria would have conceded an early goal in this encounter, but goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi was in good shape as she denied Vlatko Andonovski from scoring according to the report on GOAL and Leadership.

Despite not winning any match at the US Invitational tournament, Super Falcons coach Waldrum has taken a positive position from the campaign claiming that his players have learnt lessons.

“The Summer Series have come at a good time for us, as we were able to see a number of new players.

''The girls also came up against strong teams and did not fare badly. Lessons have been learnt and I am delighted with our performance and general attitude on and off the pitch.”

Super Falcons of Nigeria in action. Photo by Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng