The live conversations between President Muhammadu Buhari and some journalists have inspired the presidency to speak more on his nature

Lauretta Onochie has further debunked the claim that the president has been replaced with the famous but imaginary Jibrin from Sudan

Onochie noted that this fact was even confirmed by Reuben Abati, a former media aide to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

The composure of President Muhammadu Buhari during the recent Arise TV interview, according to Lauretta Onochie, confirmed the presidency's position on widespread claims that he is dead.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 15, Onochie, a presidential media aide, noted that even a former aide to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and a renowned journalist, Reuben Abati, admitted that the president was active and engaging throughout the live interview.

She said if some Nigerians chose not to believe that the President Buhari they know is not one Jubrin from Sudan, at least they can believe a neutral person like Abati.

Quoting Abati, Onochie noted:

"Muhammadu Buhari, the man that our team sat with and interviewed didn’t sound like a Jibrin from Sudan.

"He was alert, alive, informed, confident, relaxed, witty and capable of disarming humour. He was not the invalid or the senile old man that his critics say he is. He didn’t sound weak either."

Buhari is in charge

Earlier, Abati had declared that President Buhari was in charge of the country contrary to speculations by some Nigerians.

Abati noted that after his interaction with Buhari during his interview on Thursday, June 10, he concluded that the president was in control.

Abati, who was among the team that spoke to the president, said the interview proved that Buhari was in the know of things in the country.

In an opinion article posted on his Facebook page, Abati noted that the president showed no hesitation in restating some of his reported views and taking ownership of them despite the controversial nature of those views.

He said:

“His submission to a media conversation is also a form of protection for his spokespersons. Many have accused Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina and Alhaji Lai Mohammed of speaking for themselves, and not for the president, but we have all seen a president, speaking for himself, whose views do not contradict what his aides have been telling us."

