Former presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is in charge of the country

Abati said that Buhari's interview on Thursday, June 10, has revealed that the president’s personal voice eventually resulted in conspiracy theories that flourished unabated.

According to him, opposition elements argued that Nigeria no longer had a president but a presidency that had been taken over by a cabal

Reuben Abati, a former spokesman to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is in charge of the country contrary to speculations by some Nigerians.

Abati noted that after his interaction with Buhari during his interview with Arise TV on Thursday, June 10, he concluded that the president is in control.

Former presidential aide, Reuben Abati, has said that Buhari is in charge of the country.

Abati, who was among the team that spoke to the president, said the interview proved that Buhari is in the know of things in the country.

Buhari's TV interview is a good move

In an opinion article posted on his Facebook page, Abati noted that the president showed no hesitation in restating some of his reported views and taking ownership of them despite the controversial nature of those views.

He said:

“His submission to a media conversation is also a form of protection for his spokespersons. Many have accused Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina and Alhaji Lai Mohammed of speaking for themselves, and not for the president, but we have all seen a president, speaking for himself, whose views do not contradict what his aides have been telling us."

Abati said the interview has further revealed how divided we are as a nation, urging the president to address Nigerians more often.

He said whoever advised President Buhari to grant media interviews last week and also address the nation on Saturday, June 12, did him a big favour, adding that the intensity of media appearance was a good move, even if it came rather late.

Abati also stated:

“Every President has his or her own style but deliberately playing possum should not be part of that style. President Buhari should speak more often to Nigerians. He should sit down at Presidential media chats."

Presidency says Buhari's TV interviews stun Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported Garba Shehu, a senior special assistant to Buhari on media and publicity on Monday, June 14, said some people were disappointed to have seen the president during Arise TV interviews.

It was reported that away from his usual style, President Buhari had in quick succession granted interviews to Arise TV and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The presidential aide had earlier quoted the president as saying he remains an unapologetic believer in devolving power to the Nigerian people.

