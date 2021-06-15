In 2011, angry youths protesting the results of the presidential election killed some NYSC members in Bauchi state

The incident sparked outrage across the country at the time which also caused ethnic and religious tension

President Muhammadu Buhari has made efforts to heal old wounds by compensating the siblings of the murdered NYSC members

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 10 siblings of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who lost their lives during the 2011 post-election violence in Bauchi state.

This was made known by the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, during the inauguration of the NYSC national governing board for a 3-year tenure on Tuesday, June 15.

President Buhari has offered jobs to siblings of NYSC members killed during the 2011 post-election crisis in Nigeria. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Daily Trust quoted the minister as saying:

“As a sign of the federal government’s unflinching commitment to the NYSC, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the automatic employment of 10 direct siblings of the deceased NYSC members, who lost their lives during the 2011 post-election violence in Bauchi state.”

Sustaining the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund

The minister also endorsed the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund.

He said:

“I consider it appropriate to use this forum to once again endorse the proposal made by stakeholders for the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund. I am confident that such an initiative will go a long way in strengthening the scheme and deepen its impact.”

No plans by FG to scrap NYSC

The minister equally assured Nigerians that the NYSC will not be scrapped by the federal government.

His words:

“The NYSC scheme will be sustained. It has become an integral part of our national development and unity architecture. Nigerian youth continue to benefit from this scheme.”

Meanwhile, the chairman House committee on youth development, Mr. Yemi Adaramodu, has given assurance that the NYSC scheme would not be scrapped.

The Guardian newspaper reports that Adaramodu gave the assurance at the unveiling of nine books on NYSC and a maiden NYSC film to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the scheme in Abuja on Thursday, March 10.

Recall that members of the Concerned Nigerian Youth, CNY, recently called on the leadership of the National Assembly to ignore the passage of the bill seeking to scrap the NYSC.

The youth group led by its president, Gideon Obande, said that the move by the lawmakers of the House of Representatives to scrap NYSC is a major drift away from national unity.

In a statement signed by Obande and seen by Legit.ng, the group said scrapping the scheme will jeopardise the chances of sustaining the unity and peace currently experienced in Nigeria.

Similarly, a civil society organisation, Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, CESJET, has condemned the sponsoring of a bill to scrap the NYSC, by a member of the House of Representatives.

CESJET said the bill proposing the discontinuation of NYSC is an evil plot against the Nigerian youths.

The group further said the thought of scrapping NYSC, is championed by the agents of destabilisation of Nigeria.

