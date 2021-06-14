Nigerian companies might pay more taxes if the government follow the advice of the International Monetary Fund

The government, including other African countries, have been told to depend on the private sector in order to increase liquidity for economic growth

IMF said the private sector will play a crucial role in the growth of African economy which was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak last year

Nigeria and other African countries have been told by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase taxes on the private sector, as high public debt affect government intervention.

IMF said the private sector will play a key role in the recovery of Africa's economy which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and is still experiencing an aftermath shock.

Private sector is solution to finance problem

With high public debt blocking international aid, the international financial institution said Nigeria and its counterparts will have to squeeze the funds from companies.

IMF made this known in the report titled, "How to Attract Private Finance to Africa’s Development". It said the private sector should be used to grow the economies in the sub-Saharan continent.

IMF said in the statement:

"The private sector will have to play more of a role in economic development if countries are to enjoy a strong recovery and avoid economic stagnation."

Where finance should be focused on?

The creditor added:

"Infrastructure—both physical (roads, electricity) and social (health, education)—is one area where the private sector could be more involved. Africa’s infrastructure development needs are huge--in the order of 20 percent of GDP on average by the end of the decade.

"How can this be financed? All else equal, the main source of financing would be more tax revenue collections, something which most countries are working towards."

The global fund further stated that African countries need to also create new funding source from the international community and the private sector.

