Nigerian singer Burna Boy has finally laid his hands on his Grammy award and he is reeling in excitement all over again

The Kilometer crooner was spotted in a club with the plaque in the midst of fans who were clearly excited like him

The singer also went an extra mile, he drank from the award to the excitement of the people around who hailed him loudly

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy earlier this year earned himself a Grammy award with his latest album, Twice as Tall.

He finally received the plaque in his Lagos mansion and it has been another round of celebration for him and his numerous fans.

Burna Boy is still reeling in the excitement of finally laying his hands on his Grammy plaque Photo credit @burnaboygram/@thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the Wonderful crooner turned up at a club carrying what you can probably call his most prized possesssion.

Burna Boy goes unusual

Not only did the singer go to the club with the plaque, he also did something significant with it, just like a host of other Grammy award winners around the world.

Burna Boy turned his plaque into a temporary cup as he drank alcohol from it.

The action sent the crowd around him into a mood as they all shouted and hailed him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians hail Burna Boy

As expected, some Nigerians took to the comment section with remarks about how the singer deserves to celebrate his win.

Read some of the comments below:

Septemberman_:

“Do am if e easy!!!"

Balo_ng:

"Celebrate your wins! You worked hard for it and it's deserving, no one can tell you otherwise."

Realifepablo:

"Same Grammy Kanye pissed on is what Burna is carrying on his head."

Topman_tech:

"Well deserved. He is the best in Africa."

Kiingjaja:

"If he doesn’t celebrate it to the moon, who will?"

Burna Boy claims he doesn't make money from Nigeria

The self-acclaimed African Giant whose Grammy win earned him major applause from Nigerians stated that he is not a Nigerian artiste.

Burna Boy made this known in response to a tweet that jokingly addressed his critics, saying that he would soon exit Twitter.

Reacting to the bold statement, a follower pointed out despite not identifying as a Nigerian, the Kilometer crooner promotes African culture. He went on to accuse the singer of denying his motherland.

Source: Legit Nigeria