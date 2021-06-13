Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has made a suggestion amid the rising security challenges Nigeria is facing

The Kaduna-born politician and activist on Saturday, June 12, invited the country's major ethnic and minority groups for peace talks

Senator Sani proposed that the discussion should hold on his farm along Kaduna-Abuja road on Sunday, June 13

Kaduna - As insecurity continues to affect the country, Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker from Kaduna state has called for peace talks among all ethnic groups.

The political activist describing himself as Mazi Shehu Kamgharida Ngari Abeo Joda Sani invited Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, and minority groups to his farm along Kaduna-Abuja road.

Senator Shehu Sani has invited major and minor ethnic groups for peace talks. Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

He made the suggestion in a Facebook post shared on Saturday, June 12, and sighted by Legit.ng.

The post reads:

"I’m inviting Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, and minority groups to my farm along Kaduna-Abuja road for peace talks tomorrow. Time 11:am."

Nigerians react to Sani's suggestion

Nne Rose wrote:

"Let me start getting ready for the meeting. My odeshi is well fortified."

Mohammed Hassan wrote:

"Comrade, you're too much."

Benjamin Isaiah wrote:

"On my way already, to help arrange chairs for the guests."

Buhari vows to restore peace and security in Nigeria

Legit.ng notes that the former lawmaker's suggestion is following President Muhammadu Buhari's commitment to restoring peace and security in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd.).

The president was reported to have made this vow during a crucial meeting of the National Security Council.

Why insecurity increased nationwide

As part of his Democracy Day speech, President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, June 12, explained why insecurity is rampant throughout Nigeria.

President Buhari stated that back in 2015 Nigerians voted him into office with the hope and strong confidence that he will put an end to terrorism, banditry, and violent crimes.

The president said he worked based on such trust and dealt with armed criminals and insurgents in the northeast who fled the region because of the heat from the military.

Source: Legit.ng