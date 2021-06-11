Nollywood actor Ime Bishop Umoh popularly known as Okon Lagos has taken to his Instagram page with an old photo before he became a household name

The comic actor still looks very much like his younger self, just that he is a lot chubbier with a pot belly

Okon's fans could not get over the transformation and flooded the comment section with different remarks

Popular Nollywood actor, Okon Lagos has got fans sharing hilarious thoughts on Instagram after he posted a throwback photo.

The comic actor has always been a character right from time and in the photo, he assumed a funny pose in his baggy trousers and shirt.

Fans tell Okon Lagos to thank God for his life Photo credit: @okonlagos

The major difference between the former Okon and the present is the fact that he has become chubby but his face didn't really change.

In the caption, he noted that he did not want to see any comment from anyone.

The actor simply wrote:

"If I hear “pim."

Check out the post below:

Fans roast Okon in the comment section

Despite the warning, fans of the actor expressed their views, read some comments gathered below:

Official_no_worries:

"James Bond 007. Lol"

Posh_beeladiva:

"This was when OKON was a boy. Lol."

Mr_willie_idoreyin:

"Hey gawrd! This picture remind me of peter and paul."

Officialblessj:

"If na you make them pour me water. wetin be this hunn?"

Precious.udoh.7:

"Thank God for your life my brother."

Startunez_damixtape:

"Omo we thank God ohh."

Obi_o2:

"Anytime you look back at this picture, always give thanks to God for where you are today."

Okon celebrates first child's birthday

Actor, Okon Lagos joyfully took to his Instagram page to express his excitement about his first child.

The actor's pretty daughter turned a year older and Okon celebrated her online.

In the mood of celebration, Okon shared lovely photos of his daughter and noted that he is a proud father.

