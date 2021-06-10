Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is one of the most stylish female celebrities in the entertainment industry

She has over the years adopted fashion styles that work for her, suit her body and guaranteed to rake reactions from fans

Legit.ng has compiled beautiful photos of Tiwa Savage rocking different black outfits and styles

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is not one to constantly put up photos on social media, but is still yet one of the best dressed female celebrities in the industry.

One would think that at 41, the gorgeous mum of one would hand over the reins and let some other people completely take over, but time again and again, Tiwa has proven that she can only get better as she ages.

Tiwa Savage rocks different black outfits Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The singer has also carefully carved a niche for her go-to style, it is simple yet expensive and well put together enough to turn heads or earn hundreds of compliments.

It is also worthy of note that Savage is one of the few in the industry who actually let their bodies dictate their looks from time to time, hence the reason every outfit is a hit.

A quick look at her Instagram feed suggests that the mum of one has a thing for black outfits and she clearly knows how to 'body' them.

Legit.ng has put together some beautiful photos, check them out below:

1. Tiwa rocks black dress with a statement sleeve

2. Tiwa in black leather two-piece

3. African bad girl edition

4. Tiwa brings desert vibes

5. No sleeves and feathers

6. No harm in letting some skin out

7. Tiwa takes the unusual route

