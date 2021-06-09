- Nigerian singers, Seyi Shay and Tiwa Savage sparked different reactions on social media after a video which showed both of them in a fight made rounds on social media

- Differnet celebrities have dropped their opinions concerning the sclashnd actress, Nkechi Blessing dropped hers as well

- According to Nkechi, anyone who tries what Seyi Shay did with her would get the ultimate beating of their life

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, just like a number of other celebrities has revealed what she would do to anyone who abused her online and tries to be cordial in real life.

Nkechi's declaration, just like others originated from the nasty fight between singers Seyi Shay and Tiwa Savage.

Nkechi Blessing wades into Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay's drama Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday/@tiwasavage/@seyishaygram

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the actress specifically noted in Yoruba, that she would beat to stupor, anyone who says hi to her in real life, like Seyi did with Tiwa after saying dirty things about her online.

She also noted that the only way such person would escape is if they never cross paths.

In her words:

"Abuse me online, say Hi in real life like nothing happened. Haa Omo Iya mi, nlu ti e baje ni ooo. Mkae we no just cross paths. una think say una dey mad ni?"

Check out the post below:

The actress' statement was greeted with mixed reactions, quite a number of people bashed her.

Read some of the comments below:

Tolaniquinsy:

"Always making noise, tueh!"

Wendy_adamma

"Haaa. Too much energy for wrong things."

Adunnisclosett:

"On God, keep that Same energy when you see me."

__ashake:

"Why didn’t you keep the same energy when you saw Bob in real life after all the insults??"

Nellobrownn:

"Nkechi rest,You just want to make everything about you."

Funmi554:

"Nah where your craze stop na there another person own start from, them go beat craze commot for ur head."

Seyi Shay shares her side of the story

Seyi Shay revealed that her fight with Tiwa Savage left her confused as she opened up about their physical altercation at a hair salon.

Amidst the buzz it created on social media, Seyi Shay had a recorded phone conversation with Pulse and opened up about her own side of the story.

According to the singer, the reason she decided to say hi to Tiwa was due to the tension in the salon when she walked in.

Source: Legit.ng