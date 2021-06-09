PDP reps walk out of plenary after Gbajabiamila refused to overturn Twitter ban

- Some members of the PDP at the lower chamber have expressed their displeasure over the ban on Twitter by the FG

- The lawmakers, who demanded an immediate reversal of the ban, later left the chamber in annoyance when their request was turned down

- Kingsley Chinda, the leader of the PDP caucus in the House, however, faulted the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila's stance on the matter

FCT, Abuja - As the controversy rages over the suspension of Twitter by the federal government, a drama ensued at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 8.

TheCable reports that some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the House staged a walkout following the rejection of a request to ask the federal government to overturn the ban on Twitter.

Some members of the PDP in the House of Reps staged a walkout over the rejection of a request on the Twitter ban. Credit: House of Reps

Legit.ng gathered that the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, had earlier mandated the relevant committees to investigate the suspension of the social networking site and report back within 10 days.

A member from Rivers state, Kingsley Chinda, however, raised a point of order, demanding that the House should ask the federal government to lift the suspension pending the investigation.

According to him, the 10 days duration implies that the social media platform would remain shut, denying access to Nigerians.

When matter is concluded, it can't be revisited

In his response, Gbajabiamila ruled him out of order, saying when a matter had been concluded and ruled upon, it cannot be revisited.

He said:

“It will be out of order to attempt to reconsider any specific matter which the House has concluded upon… unless there is a substantive motion. The matter has been sent to relevant committees of the House to investigate, and they will report to us in 10 days.

“Even though you have got a motion here, we would have referred it to the same committee, the motion would have been killed. You have not complied with order 9 rule 6, you are rued out of order.”

But Chinda who was undeterred, insisted on his demand, leading to a rowdy session as he subsequently led other PDP members out of the session.

Chinda, who is the leader of the PDP caucus in the House, said the speaker’s ruling on the matter should have been debated to reflect the opinion of the lawmakers.

He said:

“Let me commend the decision of the leadership of the house to mandate relevant committees to investigate the ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

“We just want to add that the federal government should lift the ban pending the outcome of the investigation.”

CAN warns against prosecuting Pastor Adeboye over Twitter violation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) warned the federal government against arresting and prosecuting Twitter ban violators, especially its members stressing that their tweets were meant for church members worldwide.

It was reported that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, on Saturday, June 5, directed the director of public prosecution in his office to begin the process of prosecuting violators of the government’s suspension order.

Many prominent Nigerians including pastors have continued using Twitter openly despite the prosecution order.

