- Antonio Conte has revealed his disagreement with Tottenham President Daniel Levy

- The 51-year-old has been tipped to become Spurs new manager after the sacking of Jose Mourinho

- Conte helped Inter Milan end Juventus nine-year dominance of winning the Scudetto at the just concluded season

Antonio Conte has revealed that he was not inclined with the proposal sold to him by Premier League club Tottenham, Metro.

The Italian manager was linked to the vacant managerial position at Spurs after the club sacked his rival Jose Mourinho just before the end of last season.

Discussions between manager and Lily Whites chairman Daniel Levy broke down as both parties failed to reach an agreement.

Reports have been ongoing that the former Inter Milan boss dropped the offer due to his personal term but the 51-year-old have come out to deny such claims.

Conte claims that Spurs project was not in line with his vision. He said:

"Money is not my obsession.

"I look at projects and I’m ready to stay at home if they don’t convince me.

"I like difficult challenges but if there is something with a club that does not convince me, I prefer to say: no, thank you."

Antonio Conte has said that Tottenham's project does not tally with his vision as manager. Photo by Nicolo Campo

Source: Getty Images

The ex-Chelsea manager won the Serie A title with Inter last season in style as the Nerazzurri recaptured the Scudetto after 11 years.

However, Inter President Stephen Zhang and Conte had their differences as to how the coming season will be run.

Conte tendered his resignation days after lifting the Serie A title in his second spell at the Sn Siro and is yet to get another job.

