- US-based Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has shared some great news with her fans and followers online

- The actress revealed that her first daughter Chigozie alongside her classmates is proceeding to high school

- Georgina noted that her daughter plans to attend Harvard University where she would be studying pediatric medicine

"Go Gozie. That's my girl," actress Georgina Onuoha was heard saying as her first daughter gave the commencement speech at her graduation ceremony.

The joy of every parent is to see their kids excelling and it is not different for the actress.

The excited mother of two shared photos and videos from her daughter's graduation ceremony and one could see her beaming with pride.

Actress Georgina Onuoha celebrates as her daughter proceeds to high school. Photos: @georginaonuoha

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, her daughter is proceeding to high school.

Georgina revealed that her daughter's career choice is to become a pediatric neurosurgeon and trauma surgeon.

Noting that she is not surprised by her choice, the actress said her late grandpa was a neurosurgeon, her dad, a gastroenterologist, and her uncles are doctors.

Watch the moment a teacher was reading out the career choices of the graduants.

Georgina also shared beautiful photos of her graduating daughter, her sister, and other friends and family members who attended the event.

Congratulations pour in

Georgina's friends and followers took to her comment section to wish her daughter well.

ashionye:

"Congratulations. Many more successes and wins."

realsusanpeters:

"Congratulations."

gladyslasila:

"Congratulations so proud of both of you."

loveduby:

"Congrats mama. I tap this blessing for my daughters."

obasuyi.susan:

"Congratulations gozie baby what a wow speech that was, we are proud of you girl."

Georgina shows off her mother

The actress is of the opinion that black doesn't crack as she shared a photo of her mother.

Legit.ng reported that the actress also revealed that the elderly woman is 70-years-old.

In the photo, Georgina and her mum rocked matching colours of outfits as they posed for the camera. Amazingly, the actress' mum looked so beautiful for her age.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the actress stated that she got her good looks from the old woman.

Source: Legit