- Ange Postecoglou has been appointed as the new coach of Scottish giants Celtic for the coming League season

- The 55-year-old has been coaching in the Japanese Super League for the past four years before his recent appointment

- Celtic failed to win the League title at the just concluded season which forced the club to change their manager

Scottish professional Football side Celtic have appointed Greek-born Australian former player Ange Postecoglou as their new manager and he will be in charge for the next 12 months.

After Celtic failed in their bid to win 10th consecutive title, Neil Lennon had to resign as the coach and talks between Edie Howe even broke down.

Ange Postecoglou is joining Celtic from Yokohama F Marinos in Japan where he has been for the last four years of his coaching career.

According to the report on Sky Sports and BBC, Ange Postecoglou expressed happiness towards him becoming new Celtic coach and vowed to help the club in the coming League season.

"The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football.

"The responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly."

Postecoglou won back-to-back A-League titles with Brisbane Roar and spent a season with Melbourne Victory before becoming manager of Australia in 2013.

He led the national team at the following year's World Cup and qualified for Russia 2018 but left in late 2017, moving to Japan, where he won the J-League with Yokohama in 2019.

