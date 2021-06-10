Moses Farrow's biography: who is the son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen?

Moses Farrow is an accomplished Korean-American family therapist and freelance photographer. He is famous as the adoptive son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen.

Moses when he was younger. Photo: Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Moses attracted public interest when he wrote a long blog defending his adoptive father, Woody Allen, from the accusations that he had assaulted Dylan Farrow, Woody's adoptive daughter. Woody has faced the accusation since 1992, and though he was not charged, the story keeps resurfacing. The HBO documentary series Allen v. Farrow exploring sexual assault claims is centered around him.

Profile summary

Full name: Moses Amadeus Farrow

Moses Amadeus Farrow Alias: Misha

Misha Date of birth: January 27, 1978

January 27, 1978 Place of birth: Korea

Korea Age: 43 (as of 2021)

43 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Career: Family therapist and freelance photographer

Family therapist and freelance photographer Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Kimberly Thomas

Kimberly Thomas Children: 2

2 Education: Dalton School, Siena College, University of Connecticut.

Dalton School, Siena College, University of Connecticut. Residence: Connecticut

Connecticut Siblings: Daisy, Isaiah, Matthew, Frankie-Minh, Lark Song, Kaeli-Shea, Ronan, Sascha, Soon-Yi, Tam, Thaddeus Wilk, Dylan, and Fletcher.

Moses Farrow's biography

The therapist was born on January 27, 1978. As of 2021, Moses Farrow's age is 43. He was born in Korea and was raised in Connecticut after his adoption. He has cerebral palsy.

Moses was adopted by actress Mia Farrow in 1980 when he was two years old. He was co-adopted by Woody Allen in 1991.

Education

Moses attended the Dalton School in New York City. He went to Siena College and graduated in 2000. He graduated with a Master's degree from the University of Connecticut in 2013.

Moses Farrow's career

Moses is a licensed marriage and family therapist. He has been working in that position since 2007, and his area of specialty is adoption trauma therapy. More specifically, he deals with transracial adoption.

He currently works as the adoption program coordinator for Lutheran Social Services of New England.

Moses is also a freelance photographer. Having been raised by parents in the entertainment industry, he played a small role in his parents' film Hannah and Her Sisters.

Who is Moses Farrow's wife?

Moses is married, and has two children. Nothing about his wife is known. He lives and works in Connecticut.

Mia Farrow, Woody Allen, and their children. Moses in glasses. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mia Farrow's children

Mia and her second husband, André Previn, had three biological children, namely Matthew, Sascha, and Fletcher.

The duo adopted Lark Song Previn in 1973. In 1976, they adopted Summer "Daisy" Song Previn. Both were adopted from Vietnam. The couple then adopted Soon-Yi from Korea in 1978 when she was about 7 years old.

Mia and André divorced in 1979. In 1980, Mia adopted Moses from North Korea. She adopted her daughter Dylan in 1985. In 1991, Allen co-adopted Moses and Dylan, having been in a relationship with their mother for a couple of years by then. However, they were not married, and were also not living together.

Woody and Farrow had their biological son Ronan Farrow in 1987. Mia adopted five more children after breaking up with Allen, namely Tam, Kaeli-Shea (Quincy), Isaiah Justus, Frankie-Minh, and Thaddeus.

Moses Farrow's siblings are thirteen in total. Tam passed on in 2000 at age 21 due to heart failure. Lark Song died from AIDS-related complications in 2008 at age 35, while Thaddeus committed suicide in 2016 at age 27.

What caused the rift between Woody Allen's children?

Woody Allen was discovered to be having an affair with Soon-Yi in 1992, and he later married her in 1997. Allen and Mia separated after the affair was discovered.

Allen was accused of molesting Dylan Farrow in 1992 when Dylan was seven years old. Allen denied the claims and has continued to deny them for as long as the accusations have been revived.

Moses, in glasses, with some of his siblings on 8th August 1988. Photo: Victor Crawshaw/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ronan Farrow, who takes his sentiments about the case to Twitter, has constantly held that his father is guilty. Dylan has come to the public a couple of times to give her account of the story. Ronan Farrow's siblings issued a statement in 2018 on Twitter supporting their sister Dylan.

That same year, Moses published a 4600-word blog post titled A Son Speaks Out, defending his adoptive father against the allegations. He gives his family background and what has been going on in his home since he was young, pointing to his theory that Mia coached Dylan to accuse Allen of molesting her.

According to Moses, Mia was deeply angered by Allen's affair with Soon-Yi, and she fabricated the story to punish Allen. Moses accused his mother of being verbally and physically abusive.

Moses Farrow is a seasoned family therapist. He is also the adoptive son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen. He came to the limelight for defending his adoptive father Woody Allen from the accusations of assaulting his adoptive daughter Dylan.

READ ALSO: Angela Cullen's biography: age, husband, net worth, salary, career

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Angela Cullen. She is famous for being Lewis Hamilton's physiotherapist and close friend. She was assigned to the six-time champion by Hintsa Performance, the science-based high-performance coaching company founded by the late Dr. Aki Hintsa.

Angela is passionate about sports and has managed to make a profession out of it. She has held various positions and worked with high profile athletes in the course of her career.

Source: Legit