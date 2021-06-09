- Some Fulani leaders in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo state have condemned the killing of innocent people in the Igangan community

- The dastardly act was carried out by suspected gunmen who are yet to be apprehended in the early hours of Sunday, June 6

- Speaking on the incident, the Jowuro Fulani of Oke-Ogun, Alhaji Yakubu Bello Modibo, said the attack would have been prevented if the security agents had acted promptly

Oke-Ogun, Oyo state - Following the attack by unknown gunmen that led to the untimely death of some people in the Igangan community area of Oyo state, Fulani heads in Oke-Ogun have expressed deep concern.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Oyo, Khalid Imran, reports that Fulani leaders blamed the ugly incident on the lackadaisical attitude of the security operatives in the state.

The Jowuro Fulani of Oke-Ogun, Alhaji Yakubu Bello Modibo, has said that the Igangan killings would have been prevented if the security agents had acted on time.

Some hoodlums had in the early hours of Sunday, June 6, attacked the community and killed innocent people.

In a chat with Legit.ng, the Jowuro Fulani of Oke-Ogun, Alhaji Yakubu Bello Modibo and the immediate past state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Banni Abubakar, said the security agents were alerted about the possibility of an attack on the community.

Security agents ignored our calls before the attack

According to them if the security agents had acted fast, the reprisal attack would have been averted before it happened.

The Fulani leaders said:

"When the information got to us from some of our feelers in one of our security and peace meetings held at Kara Oluwole, Iseyin, our people expressed concern there was an influx of some foreigners (Fulanis) into various communities and villages through the porous borders in Oke-Ogun area, Kaima, Idere, Ilesha, Ibarapa, Ijio, Ayegun and Komu with sophisticated weapons."

"We also reported that those foreign Fulanis were moving on motorbikes at night and early hour of the day and had themselves dispersed into various towns and communities around, Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa area."

They further stressed that the results of their findings were forwarded to the security agents, saying that they were asked to bring concrete evidence to substantiate the claims.

Modibo stressed that when the information got to them, eight members of the gangs who were the allies of the evicted Seriki Fulani were fingered, saying that they were suspected to have carried out the merciless killings.

Governor Makinde urges FG to give Amotekun licence to carry AK-47 rifle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state asked the federal government to grant southwest governors the powers to equip their respective Amotekun operatives with sophisticated firearms like AK-47.

It was reported that the governor made the suggestion on Tuesday, June 8, in response to the recent Igangan mayhem where dozens of indigenes were killed by suspected armed herdsmen.

Makinde said the operations of Amotekun in tackling criminality continue to be limited because the operatives do not have sophisticated weapons to match that of criminal elements.

