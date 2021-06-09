- Phil Foden has been impressive for Manchester City and now the 21-year-old emerges the most valuable player in the world

- International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) has compiled the top ten players with the biggest market value and the Man City star is ahead

- Other stars in the top ten include Manchester United youngsters Mason Greenwood as well as Marcus Rashford

Manchester City star Phil Foden has emerged the most valuable player in the world at the moment according to a new compilation by International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), 101 Great Goals reports.

Frenchman Kylian Mbappe missed out of the bi-annual list which ranks Foden as the most valuable player in world football, with a worth of 190 million euros (roughly £163 million).

It is a list covering the top five leagues in European football, present are three English players among the five Premier League stars present.

Foden was outstanding for the Citizens at the just concluded league season helping Manchester City to emerge champions.

The Manchester City sensation was voted PFA young player of the season after a glittering campaign in sky blue.

Second on the list is Manchester United star Mason Greenwood who is valued at €178m, while teammate Marcus Rashford is third with valuation of €159m.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes complete the top five as contained in the report.

The top 10 players in the world with the biggest market value, according to the CIES:

1. Foden: €190m

2. Greenwood: €178m

3. Rashford: €159m

4. Haaland: €155m

5. Bruno Fernandes: €154m

6. De Jong: €138m

7. Pedri: €133m

8. Davies: €131m

9. João Félix: €127m

10. Mount: €123m

Meanwhile, Phil Foden is wearing a new look after dying his hair and fans have got social media buzzing that the Man City star is the next Paul Gascoigne, SPORTbible.

The 21-year-old will be part of Gareth Southgate's squad that will help England compete for their first European title.

The Three Lions will begin their campaign against 1996 finalists Croatia and Foden has psyched himself up by tinting his hair white.

Foden’s barber posted the new hairstyle on Instagram and it has got fans making comparisons about the City forward with the legendary Gascoigne.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is already looking at bringing Harry Kane and Jack Grealish to the Etihad Stadium to form a striking force alongside Phil Foden.

The Spanish tactician believes the trio can form the most devastating attack in the English topflight and lead them to glory next season.

Daily Mail claims that the Citizens are ready to break the British transfer record and land Grealish for £100million, while they have also set sights on wantaway Tottenham star Harry Kane.

