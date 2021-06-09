- Ilkay Gundogan has donated heavily to his childhood club in Germany in their bid to construct a new artificial pitch

- He was part of the Manchester City squad that became Premier League champions at the just concluded season

- Now he is donating majority is his 300,000 euros which he received as bonus - to his childhood club back home in his country

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has once again shown class donating his Premier League winning bonus to assist his childhood club in Germany in constructing a new artificial pitch.

The midfielder spent 10 years at Hessler 06 and then joined Bochum’s Academy during his tender age before moving into the professional ranks.

According to the player’s manager and uncle, Ilhan, Gundogan is still very much connected with the club because he spent his major part of childhood there.

Ilkay Gundogan in action for Germany. Photo: Alex Gottschalk

Source: Getty Images

Uncle Iljan said via Sky Sports:

"We are still very closely connected to the club, because we spent large parts of our childhood here.

"When Ilkay heard that many children were withdrawing because there was no artificial pitch, it hit him hard."

And as he prepares for Euro 2020 with the Germany national team, majority is his 300,000 euros (£258,000) being paid by Hessler 06, using the entirety of the bonus he received from City.

He was party of the City squad that won the Premier League at the just concluded season.

Local authorities in Gelsenkirchen will contribute the remaining 350,000 euros (£301,000) towards the project.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola insists he “chose the best squad” for the Champions League final despite losing out to Chelsea on Saturday, May 29.

One of the key surprises when the line ups were announced was the absence of captain Fernandinho and holding midfielder Rodri.

Instead, Guardiola opted for more attack-minded midfielders like Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva at the centre of the park.

Speaking after the game, the Spaniard was in pragmatic mood as he tried to make sense of his team selection.

Chelsea took full advantage of City’s setup which clearly lacked any cover in midfield, with Mason-Mount’s defence-splitting pass for Kai Havertz’s goal summing up the better team in terms of selection.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is already looking at bringing Harry Kane and Jack Grealish to the Etihad Stadium to form a striking force alongside Phil Foden.

The Spanish tactician believes the trio can form the most devastating attack in the English topflight and lead them to glory next season.

Daily Mail claims that the Citizens are ready to break the British transfer record and land Grealish for £100million, while they have also set sights on wantaway Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Source: Legit.ng