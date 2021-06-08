- The talk about the federal government's alleged consideration of prosecuting Enoch Adeboye and W. F. Kumuyi has taken a different turn

- A former police chief, Adedayo Adeoye has said that filing a lawsuit against the clerics will trigger more tension in Nigeria

- According to Adeoye, the move will bring about serious reactions from persons who are known to be followers of the pastors

A former deputy inspector-general of police, Adedayo Adeoye, has opined that Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami cannot prosecute persons like Enoch Adeboye and Pastor W. F Kumuyi over the Twitter ban.

Adeoye said it will be impossible for Malami to successfully sue the clerics because the move will spark heated nationwide reactions from their many followers.

The former police chief said more tension will be triggered if the federal government through Malami files a suit against the clerics (Photo: @NigeriaGov)

The former police chief in an exclusive interview with Punch noted that the AGF should not file a lawsuit against Adeobye and Kumuyi because they are not against the federal government.

He stated that the religious leaders are only propagating the gospel through the platform.

His words:

“These are men of God, they cannot use it against the government, they use it to propagate the gospel. So, we should leave them and allow them to continue.

“If the government goes ahead to prosecute them, their followers may react, and they are expected to react. Thousands of people will follow them to court and the court will have a problem in accommodating them. The judge and magistrate will then hide himself or herself somewhere. The government should be quiet on the matter and allow it to die a natural death.”

Lai Mohammed speaks on Adeboye's fate

Earlier, Nigeria's minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, had stated that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, has made it clear that anybody who violated the Twitter ban including, Adeboye, would be prosecuted.

Mohammed, however, explained that Malami has the prerogative to decide who to prosecute for violating the ban.

The minister gave the explanation in an interview with journalists on Monday, June 7, when asked if Adeboye would be prosecuted for using Twitter.

