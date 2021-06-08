- Nigerian young business leaders shine on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Africa list, as six Nigerians feature on the international entrepreneur index

- The list consist of thirty individuals, focusing on the African continent which has remained a frontier for bussiness opportunities worldwide

- Timilehin Bello, Divine Ikubor, Temidayo Oniosun, Amarachi Nwosu, Wale Lawal, Ifan Ifeanyi Michael were the Nigerians that made the list

In Forbes' seventh annual 30 Under 30 Africa list, six Nigerians made the cut among 30 young entrepreneurs who are change makers in the sub-saharan continent.

These individuals are recognised for their contribution to the industry they belong and the impact their activities have on a larger African community.

Below are the six Nigerians that made the list

Timilehin Bello

The brand and media expert founded Media Panache to offer companies a different perspective in handling their customers in a digital age. He started the company on WhatsApp in 2016 due to lack of funds to have an office.

Media Panache is now situated in Lagos and the United States. His company has done branding work with African Development Bank, MTN Foundation, Bank of Industry, Whogohost and many others.

Divine Ikubor

He is a Nigerian singer popularly known by his stage name, Rema. In a short period, having started his career in 2015, Ikubor has grown into an artist featuring on Barack Obama's 2019 summer playlist.

Rema's songs were also included in the FIFA 21 soundtracks. He is currently signed to Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records, and has won The 13th edition of The Headies' Next Rated Artiste and Soundcity’s MVP Award for the best new artist.

Temidayo Oniosun

Onionsun started 'Space in Africa' in 2018 to document Africa's space and satellite industry, which will include its business, technology, discoveries, events and political information.

After founding Space in Africa, the graduate of Meteorology was included in the top 200 influential persons in the space industry for 2018/2019 Global Ranking made by the Newspace People - he was selected as a change-maker for the inaugural Karman Fellowship Programme.

Amarachi Nwosu

Amarachi Nwosu's media portfolio is widely seen on Huffington Post, CNN Africa and Black Enterprise. She documents 'Black In Japan' in order to erase stereotypes.

Nwosu created Melanin Unscripted in order to showcase the challenges and culture of the world. She is seen as a media guru with her documentary which has continue to shed light to the hidden world.

Wale Lawal

Wale Lawal has dedicated a significant part of his time on penning Nigerian and African affairs after founding The Republic, and also acting as the editor-in-chief of The Republic.

Lawal also co-founded at GatePass, and is a senior researcher at Harvard Business School’s Africa Research Center. He had featured on Quartz list of top African innovators.

Ifan Ifeanyi Michael

This is another Nigerian innovator celebrated by Forbes. Michael is a stylist and filmmaker that has styled Awilo Logomba, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Yvonne Nelson, amongst many other West African stars.

His debut feature movie, ‘Lotanna’ in 2017, won him the Best Art Direction categories of the AMVCA, and also got Michael nominated for Best Film West Africa.

Another movie by Michael, "Foreigner’s God (2019)," earned him numerous prestigious awards across Africa, including Best Film.

