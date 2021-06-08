- Popular singer, DJ Cuppy acquired two new dogs months ago and since then they have become an active part of her life

- The billionaire's daughter in a recent post revealed that her dogs, Dúdú and FünFün Otedola live great lives

- The Jollof on the Jet crooner also seems to still be enjoying the euphoria of having to care for and nurture her babies

Nigerian singer and billionaire's daughter, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy recently became a mum to two pomeranian dogs and she has made it her duty to constantly give updates about them.

In recent posts she shared via her Instagram story channel, the singer was spotted giving one of her babies, FünFün a stomach rub while his brother Dúdú looked on in anticipation.

DJ Cuppy loves taking care of her dogs Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy made sure to note that Dúdú gets jealous a lot and both dogs live a better life than her.

In another post, she shared a photo where she was giving FünFün a stomach rub and reiterated how much she was enjoying being a mum to her fur babies.

Cuppy is enjoying nurturing Dúdú and FünFün Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

About a month ago, the singer had taken to social media to express her excitement over how much of a better person motherhood was turning her into.

Temi finally meets Dúdú and FünFün

DJ Cuppy acquired two new dogs and fans on social media have gushed over how cute they looked.

Cuppy’s sister, Temi Otedola, was also not left out in feeling awestruck by the cute dogs especially after she got to meet them recently.

The billionaire daughter took to her verified Instagram page to share adorable snaps of her spending time with Dúdú and FünFün.

Cuppy has been known to refer to her dogs as her children and it did not seem out of place when Temi called them her nephews in the caption of her post.

Source: Legit