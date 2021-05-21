- Children are a blessing to the world, and a woman has finally welcomed another child after about 16 years of waiting

- In one of the adorable photos that were shared on social media, the woman could be seen near the altar praising God as she rolled on the floor

- Well-wishers have joined in the celebration as they congratulated the new mother and her family

A Nigerian woman has celebrated the arrival of her second child, a bouncing baby boy, after about 16 years of waiting.

The woman's photos were shared on Facebook by God-factor Photography. In the adorable photos, the woman and her family dedicated the baby to God in church.

The couple welcomed their second child and 16 years of waiting.

Source: Facebook

Another photo shows her rolling on the floor while praising God for finally answering her prayer and blessing her with another child.

In one of the photos, her first son carried the baby in his arms while the child's father admired the little man.

Facebook users were happy for the new mother and soon flooded the comment section of the post to congratulate her.

Evelyn Edoohonba said:

"A huge Congratulations to you and your family! Indeed God is faithful. What God cannot do does not exist."

Oluchi Victoria commented:

"Jehovah overdo. What God can't do doesn't exist."

Norah Njideka wrote:

"Chaii, who said God no dey, thank u Jesus."

Eunice Adedeji said:

"Congratulations and glory be to God Almighty."

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman finally gave birth after waiting for 18 years. Photos of the new mum and her child were shared on Facebook by STV-9ja.

In the photos, joy was written all over the woman's face as she held her baby in her arm while relaxing on the bed.

Sharing the photos, STV-9ja wrote:

"She waited for good 18 years. God miraculously answered her today. She put to bed and Born 50 minutes ago.

"Congratulations Ma!"

