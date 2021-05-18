Addie Andrews' biography: age, real name, career, early life

Addie Andrews is an adult film actress and a former real estate agent. She encourages people to be proud and confident in their bodies. She hopes to become an Oscar award recipient in the future.

The actress posing for pictures in different outfits. Photo: @iam_addieandrewss (modified by author)

Addie Andrews is an entertainer who has featured in several adult films. Discover her age, height, educational background, and more in this article.

Profile summary

Full name Addie Andrews Gender Female Date of birth 1st October 1989 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Washington, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Sexuality Bis*xual Height in feet 5' 8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 32-35-36 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Father Monty Lopez Mother Sheri Easterling Alma mater Brigham Young University Profession Actress and former real estate agent

Who is Addie Andrews?

Addie Andrews' bio explores her life from childhood to the woman she is today. She is an adult film star and former real estate agent who has captured the attention of many people, especially on various online platforms.

What is Addie Andrews' real name?

While it is widely believed she uses a stage name, Addie Andrews is the only name she is known by. It appears to be her real name.

How old is Addie Andrews?

The actress is 32 years old as of 2022. She was born on 1st October 1989, and her Zodiac sign is Libra.

Where is Addie Andrews from?

The actress is from Washington, United States of America. She is based in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Nationality and ethnicity

The actress' nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White. She is a Christian, and her sexuality is bis*xual.

Family background

The actress' mother is Sheri Easterling, and her father is Monty Lopez. She was raised in the Pacific Northwest with her four siblings.

Their names are Brookie, Savvy, Ryder, and Jaxon. Brookie is also an actress. Sheri and Monty were strict parents who allowed their children little freedom. They were staunch Christians who raised their five children according to Biblical teachings.

In her late teenagehood, the actress practised Mormonism, the principal branch of the Latter Day Saint movement started by Joseph Smith. Mormons embrace Christian teachings and revelations made by Joseph Smith.

Sexual purity is highly glorified in this church. The actress felt the deeper she got into this religion, the more she lost her identity. Even so, she wanted the feeling of belongingness, so she stayed. She stopped going to church in 2017.

Educational background

The actress went to local elementary and high schools in America. After graduating from high school, she joined Brigham Young University. She studied for a Bachelor's degree in Communications.

Career

After completing her studies, the actress worked in Salt Lake City and became a real estate agent. She was a real estate agent for a couple of years before deciding to relocate to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of acting.

When she got to Los Angeles, things were not easy. She secured a job as a waitress to sustain herself.

She then tried exotic dancing and webcamming. Her initial shoot was so much fun, so she decided to continue doing it. Soon, she got more work thrown her way than she could handle.

She is currently working as an adult film actress. She thinks this is a viable career opportunity for young girls. However, they should be cautious. Those who do not want their identities revealed should try avenues that hide identity. Her acting credits are listed below.

Title Year Pure Mature 2019 Mommy Got B*obs 2019 Family Strokes 2019 Filthy Kings 2019 Girls Gone Pink 2019 Brazzers Exxtra 2019 Sneaky S*x 2019 RK Prime 2019 Young Fantasies Vol. 4 2019 Poolside Affairs 2020 Blacked 2020 Deeper 2020 Vixen 2019 - 2020 Touch My Wife 2020 Impulse 2021 Up to and Including Her Limits 2021

What is Addie Andrews' net worth?

There is no official communication about the actress' net worth. Even so, it is apparent she rakes a significant amount of money from her acting gigs.

Who is Addie Andrews' boyfriend?

The actress does not reveal details of her love life to the public. While she has disclosed that she is yet to get married, she has not revealed whether she is in a relationship.

What happened to Addie Andrews?

The actress was active on various social media platforms and had a significant following. However, today, her social media handles are not active.

Addie Andrews' Twitter account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy. Her Instagram page was also taken down for the same reason.

Where is Addie Andrews now?

Despite being absent on social media, the actress is still actively involved in the adult film industry. She hopes to feature in more films soon.

How tall is Addie Andrews?

The actress is 5' 8" or 173 centimetres tall and weighs about 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 32-35-36, and she has blonde hair and brown eyes. She wears size 6 (US) shoes.

Trivia

The actress was named Penthouse magazine's Pet of the Month in June 2019.

She is a pet lover.

She enjoys travelling, singing, dancing, and photography in her leisure time.

Her favourite colour is blue.

Addie Andrews has captured the attention of many in her career. She is a determined young woman who will stop at nothing to make her dreams come true.

