- Nigerian music executive, Jude Okoye, recently clocked a year older and he showed off his lavish lifestyle on social media

- The talent manager started off by putting his garage filled with expensive vehicles on display

- Jude also showed off his massive swimming pool as he spent the occasion with his family

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian music executive, Jude Okoye, turned a year older on April 24, 2021, and he took to social media to share the good news with fans.

Jude who is also the brother to former music duo, Peter and Paul of PSquare, kicked off the celebration by sharing a photo of his garage online.

The music mogul posted a photo of himself standing in front of an array of expensive cars and said that he was blessed to be a year older.

Jude Okoye marked his birthday with his family as he showed off his impressive home and cars online. Photos: @judeengees

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

See the post below:

In other subsequent posts, the celebrant posted videos of him having a fun time with his family. One of his brothers, Paul Okoye, was also present with his children as they swam in his massive swimming pool and enjoyed chicken from the grill.

There also appeared to be a smaller pool for the children who were more than excited to take a dunk in it. See below:

Jude later shared a video of what his pool area looked like in the night time. His popular pseudonym, NGS, was also engraved into the floor of the pool.

There was a lounge area surrounded by curtains of dripping water as his family watched a football match together.

See the impressive video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

After the videos made the rounds online, fans had interesting things to say about it. While some people were in awe of the lavish lifestyle on display, others slammed Jude for spending his big day without Peter but with Paul.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Missrita042:

"Na Naija this house dey? ❤️"

Haus_von_sean_stars:

"what a beautiful place you got there bro"

Girl_lyk_amii:

"Luxury life is good"

_Barbieluxury:

"Instead making Peace with brother, he is pretending to be happy"

Carol_ijay:

"You know what!! Peter go and make peace with your brothers, I wish I can do it. I will put you guys in my prayers. It is not compulsory that you guys will do business together, but quality time like this is worth sharing together with love ones."

Interesting.

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu, bought his wife a brand new car to celebrate her birthday.

The movie star said he wished he could afford to buy her the latest Range Rover but promised to continue to make her happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng