Seeing a Nigerian governor putting on a military uniform is a rare scene since Nigeria operates democracy

However, Governor Bello of Kogi rocked the military camo as he identifies with the soldiers fighting the criminal elements in his state

The governor also visited the soldiers in the forest to spend some time with them and boost their morale

Kogi state - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has gone extra miles as he seeks to address the challenges of insecurity in the north-central state.

The Kogi state governor was seen in several viral pictures rocking military uniform as he reportedly stormed Irepeni forest in Kogi Central to identify with the military men and women combating criminals in the state.

The pictures where shared on Twitter on Wednesday, December 23, by Promise Emmanuel who identified himself as the chief press secretary to the deputy governor of Kogi state, Chief Edward Onoja.

The Kogi state deputy governor has also retweeted the pictures via his Twitter account, @ed_onoja, Legit.ng notes.

Promise who indicated that the visit was in March 2018 added that Governor Bello inspected the military exercise, Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) at their Irepeni Base.

He said the Kogi governor also "took the pleasure of eating from the same pot with the soldiers signifying that he is with them in body and spirit."

