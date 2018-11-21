Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe's biography: legacy of Nigeria's first president

Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was a prominent Nigerian nationalist and statesman who played a significant role in the fight for Nigeria's independence from British colonial rule. Throughout his life, Azikiwe was an ardent advocate for African nationalism and independence.

Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was a gifted orator and journalist using these skills to advance the cause of independence through his newspapers and speeches.

Profile summary

Full name Nnamdi Benjamin Azikiwe Gender Male Date of birth 16 November 1904 Died 11 May 1996 Age 91 years (at the time of his death) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Zungeru, Nigeria Place of death The University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Rachel Ogbenyeanu Azikiwe Father Obed-Edom Chukwuemeka Azikiwe Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Uche Azikiwe, Flora Azikiwe, Ugoye Comfort Azikiwe Children 7 University Storer College, Howard University, Lincoln University, University of Pennsylvania Profession Politician

Nnamdi Azikiwe's history and biography

Azikiwe's contributions to Nigeria's independence and his commitment to African unity and progress earned him respect and admiration both within Nigeria and internationally. He was a vocal advocate for unity and nationalism in Nigeria and continued to be involved in Nigerian politics even after his presidency.

Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe's state of origin

Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was born on November 16, 1904, in Zungeru, Northern Nigeria. His first name, Nnamdi, holds the meaning "my father is alive" in the Igbo language, reflecting his Igbo ancestry.

His father, Obed-Edom Chukwuemeka Azikiwe, originally from Onitsha, served as a clerk in the British Administration of Nigeria. Azikiwe's mother, Rachel Chinwe Ogbenyeanu Azikiwe, was the third daughter of Aghadiuno Ajie. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe had a sister named Cecilia Eziamaka Arinze.

Nnamdi Azikiwe's educational background

Nnamdi Azikiwe pursued his education both in Nigeria and the United States. He attended various schools, including Holy Trinity School and Christ Church School in Onitsha, Wesleyan Boys' High School (now known as Methodist Boys' High School) in Lagos, and the Hope Waddell Training College in Calabar.

He attended Storer College, Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Howard University in the United States. He obtained bachelor's degrees in political science and anthropology and master's degrees in religion and anthropology.

Career summary

Nnamdi Azikiwe was a Nigerian statesman and political leader. He served as the ceremonial first President of Nigeria during the First Nigerian Republic from 1963 to 1966. He was considered a driving force behind the nation's independence and earned the title "father of Nigerian nationalism."

Azikiwe was a prominent journalist and founded several newspapers, including the West African Pilot, to advocate for Nigerian and African nationalism. He co-founded the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) with Herbert Macaulay in 1944 and became its secretary-general in 1946.

Azikiwe's political career spanned several decades, and he held various leadership positions, including becoming the premier of Nigeria's Eastern Region in 1954 and later serving as the Governor-General and the first President of Nigeria. His political journey was marked by his commitment to African independence and self-government.

What did Nnamdi Azikiwe do for Nigeria?

Nnamdi Azikiwe was crucial in Nigeria's struggle for independence from British colonial rule. As a journalist, politician, and statesman, he advocated for Nigerian and African nationalism, promoting the ideals of self-government and African pride.

He co-founded the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC). He used his newspapers, such as the West African Pilot, to raise awareness about the need for independence and social justice.

Azikiwe was a key figure in the negotiations for Nigeria's independence, and he became the first President of Nigeria when it became a republic in 1963.

Although his role as president was largely ceremonial, he remained influential in Nigerian politics and continued to advocate for unity and progress.

Achievements of Nnamdi Azikiwe

Nnamdi Azikiwe's achievements were significant and impactful. Some of his key accomplishments include:

Founding several influential newspapers to promote African nationalism and advocate for social and political change.

Established the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1960, which became one of Nigeria's leading universities.

Serving as the first President of Nigeria and the first Nigerian to be appointed to the Privy Council of the United Kingdom.

Earning the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Nigeria's highest national honour.

Playing a leading role in Nigeria's struggle for independence and being regarded as the "father of Nigerian nationalism."

Advocating for unity and nationalism in Nigeria, despite challenges and conflicts in the country's early years as an independent nation.

Using sports, mainly through Zik's Athletic Club, to promote national unity and a sense of "Nigerian-ness.

Honours

Some of his honours include:

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja

Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu

Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Nnewi

Nnamdi Azikiwe Library at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka

Nnamdi Azikiwe Press Centre, Dodan Barracks, Obalende, Ikoyi, Lagos

Azikiwe Avenue in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

CRDB Azikiwe Branch in Dar es Salaam

Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe's children and family

The late Nnamdi was married and had kids. He was married to Uche Azikiwe (1973–1996), Flora Azikiwe (1936–1983) and Ugoye Comfort Azikiwe. He had several kids, including Chukwuma, Emeka A., Nwachukwu, Ngozi, Molokwu, Uwakwe and Jayzik Azikiwe.

Where was Nnamdi Azikiwe buried?

Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, who passed away at the age of 91 on 11 May 1996, succumbed to a prolonged illness at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in Enugu. He was laid to rest in his hometown of Onitsha, Nigeria.

Quick facts about Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe

He was the chancellor of the University of Lagos from 1972 to 1976.

The picture of Nnamdi Azikiwe appears on Nigeria's ₦500 banknote since 2001.

He was inducted into the Agbalanze Society of Onitsha as Nnanyelugo in 1946.

He competed in boxing, athletics, swimming, football and tennis.

A Yoruba faction criticized him for utilizing his newspaper to stifle dissenting opinions and suppress opposing viewpoints.

The late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe's legacy remains influential in Nigeria's history and politics. His dedication to the cause of independence and his efforts to promote African nationalism has solidified his place as one of Nigeria's most important historical figures.

