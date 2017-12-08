Who is D’banj’s wife and baby: Discover more about his family

D'banj, whose real name is Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, is a Nigerian singer, rapper, and television personality. He is married to Lineo Didi Kilgrow, an entrepreneur. The two have been married since 2016. Here is everything you need to know about D'banj's wife.

Lineo Didi Kilgrow and D'banj attend the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Noam Galai

D'banj is a famous musician best known for his albums such as No Long Thing, RunDown Funk U Up, Stress Free, Chapter 1 and The Entertainer. D'banj and Lineo had a son who passed away. His name was Daniel Oyebanjo III.

Profile summary

Real name Lineo Didi Kilgrow Gender Female Date of birth 30th of March, 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Jos, Plateau State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Husband Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (D'banj) Children 2 University University of Abuja Profession Businesswoman

Who is D'banj's wife?

His wife's name is Lineo Kilgrow Didi. She is a businesswoman who was born on 30 March 1991. Unlike her famous husband, Lineo is a very private wife and prefers to keep her personal life lowkey. She has a cousin named Samantha Walsh.

How old is D'banj's wife?

The businesswoman is currently 32 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

D'banj's wife is from which country?

Lineo was born and raised in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, where she completed her primary and secondary school education. For her higher education, she attended the University of Abuja.

Is D'banj's wife a Nigerian?

She is a Nigerian national. Her father is an American, while her mother is half Nigerian and half South African.

What does D'banj's wife do for a living?

Not much is known about Lineo Kilgrow Didi's career apart from the fact that she is a businesswoman. On the other hand, her husband is a famous singer who has released several songs.

Some of D'banj's popular hits include Don't Tell Me Nonsense, Feeling a Nikka (Remix) with Akon, El Chapo, Shake It featuring Tiwa Savage, and Baecation featuring 2Baba.

Lineo Kilgrow Didi's relationship

Lineo Didi Kilgrow is married to Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known by his stage name D'banj. Lineo Kilgrow Didi's husband was born on 9 June 1980 in Zaria, northern Nigeria. D'banj has twins as siblings, Taiwo and Kehinde Oyebanjo.

D'banj and his wife got married in June 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, Daniel Oyebanjo III, in May 2017. Unfortunately, the couple lost their child in June 2018, who drowned in a swimming pool inside the rapper's luxurious residence.

At the time, the singer was in Los Angeles attending the BET awards ceremony. Lineo gave birth to her second child, Zane Oyebanjo, in 2019, and her third, a daughter, in 2021.

What happened to D'banj?

In June 2020, Seyitan Babatayo accused the singer of assaulting her in 2018, citing her intention to expose his double standards. Shortly after making these allegations, she mysteriously disappeared for two days and was later located with the assistance of the NGO STER.

Babatayo asserted that she had been forcibly taken by Nigerian law enforcement officers, who then handed her over to D'banj's management team. They allegedly took control of her social media platforms and posted retractions on her behalf.

D'banj vehemently denied these allegations, describing them as "baseless and deceitful claims." On 3 July 2020, D'banj initiated a legal action against Babatayo, seeking N1.5 billion in damages.

Subsequently, D'banj's former manager, Franklin Amudo, disclosed that Babatayo had confided in him that D'banj had assaulted her the day after the alleged incident.

What is D'banj's wife's Instagram?

Lineo Kilgrow goes by the Instagram username @lineo_dd. She boasts a following of 35.9k users, and her Instagram profile is set to private.

Quick facts about D'banj and his wife

They own a chain of high-end clubs and lounges.

They have a luxurious house in Ikoyi, Nigeria.

Her husband is among the richest Afrobeats artists in Nigeria.

D'banj's wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, is an individual who values her privacy and has made efforts to lead a discreet lifestyle. The pair currently live in Nigeria.

