Godwin Emefiele’s biography: state of origin and family revealed

Godwin Emefiele is a Nigerian economist, politician and banker who served as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He was appointed as the governor of the CBN in June 2014 until his suspension by President Bola Tinubu on 9 June 2023.

Godwin Emefiele during the commissioning ceremony of the Dangote Industries Ltd. Photo: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

Godwin Emefiele served as the director of Zenith Bank, one of Nigeria's best financial institutions. He was also a lecturer in finance and Insurance at two Nigerian Universities.

Full name Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele Gender Male Date of birth 4 August 1961 Age 62 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'2" (187 cm) Weight 176 lbs (80 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Alice Emefiele Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Margaret Emefiele Children 2 School Ansarudin Primary School and Maryland Comprehensive Secondary University University of Nigeria Nsukka, Stanford University, Harvard University and Wharton School of Business Profession Politician and banker Net worth $50 million

Godwin Emefiele's biography

Godwin Emefiele was born in 1961. Godwin was born to the late Alice Emefiele. His mother passed away in April 2016 and was buried in Delta State according to traditional and Christian rites. She was 94 years old.

Where is Godwin Emefiele from?

The Nigerian politician was born and raised in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Which state is Godwin Emefiele from?

Even though he was born in Lagos, he is a native of Agbor, a town located in Delta State, Nigeria. Agbor is an Igbo kingdom situated in the Ika South region of Delta State.

What is Godwin Emefiele's tribe?

Godwin Emefiele gives a press conference on the naira devaluation during a media briefing in Abuja. Photo: Philip Ojisua

Source: Getty Images

Godwin Emefiele is a Nigerian, and his tribe is Igbo. He hails from the Igbo ethnic group, which is one of the major ethnic groups in Nigeria.

How old is Godwin Emefiele?

As of 2023, Godwin Emefiele's age is 62 years. He was born on 4 August 1961.

Education

Godwin obtained his primary education at Victoria Island and Igbosere schools, graduating in 1973. In 1978, he received a WASC certificate in a secondary school in Ikeja.

After that, he studied at the University of Nigeria and obtained a bachelor's degree in Banking and Finance in 1984. At the end of 1986, he received an MBA degree as the best graduate in Finance.

He did not stop his educational path at this point and continued to study economics at Oxford. He received honorary qualifications and studied the art of negotiations, different strategies and leadership theories.

He also studied at Stanford, Harvard and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The University of Nigeria Nsukka awarded him an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration.

Early career

Emefiele began his career as a finance and insurance lecturer at the University of Nigeria Nsukka and the University of Port Harcourt, respectively. He also worked for Vodafone for a short time.

He also had to control the finances, the treasury and strategic planning at Zenith Bank Plc. He has over 18 years of working experience in the banking sector and has achieved good results throughout his years of service. He is currently the head of ACCION Microfinance Bank Limited.

When did Godwin Emefiele become CBN governor?

Godwin became the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on 4 June 2014. As the CBN governor, he has implemented several policies to stabilise the Nigerian economy.

On 9 June 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Godwin. He was suspended for the ongoing investigation into his office.

Godwin Emefiele attends the presentation of new banknotes after former Nigerian President Mohammed Buhari unveils newly designed banknotes in Abuja, Nigeria. Photo: Nigerian Presidency/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

He was also accused of disobeying the Central Bank Act, which mandates that the governor must always maintain a political and neutral posture to maintain the bank's nonpartisan status.

Nigerian prosecutors have lodged a 20-count indictment against him, with one of the charges alleging that he engaged in "conferring unlawful advantages."

Did DSS arrest Godwin Emefiele?

On 10 June 2023, the Department of State Services (DSS) officially announced the apprehension of Emefiele. He was reportedly taken in for questioning concerning an investigation related to his office. He faced charges in July 2023 and was rearrested by the DSS on 25 July 2023 at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

What is Godwin Emefiele's net worth?

Godwin has amassed an enormous fortune over the years. According to CityCeleb, his net worth is alleged to be $50 million.

Who is Godwin Emefiele's wife?

Godwin is married to Margaret Emefiele, and the couple has two children, namely Pammichukwu Emefiele Jr. and Andrew Olishehike Emefiele.

How tall is Godwin Emefiele?

Godwin Emefiele's height is 6 feet 2 inches (187 centimetres), and he weighs 176 pounds (80 kilograms). Emefiele has black eyes and hair.

Quick facts about Godwin Emefiele

He is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

He has held the position of Ex-Officio Member of the Board of Governors at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He has been serving as a Member of the Governing Board of the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM).

While Godwin Emefiele's position at the CBN has been mired in controversy, he has nonetheless played a role in the Nigerian financial sector. His efforts contributed significantly to the growth and stability of Zenith Bank.

