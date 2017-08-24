Christabel: What is the meaning of this beautiful name?

Choosing a befitting name for your child is extremely important. Your child's name is a crucial part of their identity. It carries deep familial, personal, and cultural connections. It gives them a sense of who they are and the community they come from. Christabel is one of the most beautiful names. Discover the meaning of Christabel today.

Many parents and parents-to-be spend time finding out the meaning of potential names for their children. There are numerous beautiful names for boys and girls to choose from in the modern world. Find out the meaning of Christabel below.

Meaning of Christabel

Christabel is a Latin/ French feminine name. It is not a particularly common name, but it is one of the most beautiful and meaningful names for girls.

Have you considered naming your child Christabel?

One of the biggest responsibilities new parents have is choosing names for their children. People expecting little girls have thousands of beautiful name options to choose from.

They must choose wisely because names are crucial parts of human identity. The name Christabel is pronounced KRIHSTaa-BehL.

What is the meaning of Christabel in the Bible?

Christabel has Latin/ French origins. What is the meaning of Christabel? This name has two parts. The first part, Chris, is derived from the name Christ.

Christians recognise Jesus Christ as God's only son. Therefore, the first part of the name means belonging to Christ.

The second part of the name is derived from Bella (French) or Bellus (Latin). These words mean beauty and beautiful, respectively.

When you combine the first and second parts of the name, the full meaning of Christabel becomes 'beautiful Christian' or 'Christian beauty'.

The name can also be translated to a follower of Christ. It is worth mentioning that this name does not necessarily appear in the Bible.

Origin of the name Christabel and its popularity

Now that you know the meaning of Christabel is Christian beauty, do you know its origin? The name can be traced to the 16th century. It gained popularity when Samuel Taylor Coleridge wrote the poem Christabel in 1800.

Christabel Pankhurst, a British suffragette who co-founded the Women's Social and Political Union, also made the name popular.

Though widely known, the name is not among the top 1000 names for women in the world. In today's world, the name remains pretty unique.

Variations and nicknames for Christabel

There are multiple variations and nicknames for Christabel, as listed below. They are in German, Scandinavian, Greek, Dutch, and English.

Christy

Christie

Chrissy

Chrissie

Chrissi

Chris

Cristabelle

Cristabell

Cristabella

Crisbell

Chrystobel

Chrystabelle

Chrystabel

Christobelle

Christobella

Christobell

Christobel

Christable

Christabell

Christabella

Kristabel

Famous Chritabels

Some of the famous people with this beautiful name are listed below.

Christabel Bielenberg - British writer

Christabel Chamarette - Former Greens Senator for Western Australia

Christabel Nettey - Canadian Olympian

Christabel Pankhurst - British suffragette and co-founder of the Women's Social and Political Union

Christabel Rose Coleridge - English novelist

Numerology

The numerology information for this name is shown below.

Numerology Number 7 Motivation Number 6 Destiny Number 7 Inner Dream Number 1 Soul Urge Number 6 Heart's Desire Number 6 Personality Number 1

Numerology number 7: This number symbolises completeness and perfection. In some cultures, this number represents an ascent and obstacle-free life.

This number symbolises completeness and perfection. In some cultures, this number represents an ascent and obstacle-free life. Motivation number 6: This number indicates a person deeply values home and family. They are peacemakers who seek out responsible situations and thrive on details.

This number indicates a person deeply values home and family. They are peacemakers who seek out responsible situations and thrive on details. Destiny number 7: This number is friendly, creative, and practical. Women with this number are ambitious, social, sentimental, and intelligent.

This number is friendly, creative, and practical. Women with this number are ambitious, social, sentimental, and intelligent. Inner dream number 1: A person with one as their inner dream number is full of boldness, confidence, and freewheeling.

A person with one as their inner dream number is full of boldness, confidence, and freewheeling. Soul urge number 6: People with this number are exceedingly domestic. They direct all their attention to helping and caring for those they love.

People with this number are exceedingly domestic. They direct all their attention to helping and caring for those they love. Personality number 1: People with this number are risk-takers, authentic, and highly creative. They have their own ideas of how to do things.

Characteristics of the name Christabel

A woman with this beautiful name has the characteristics explored below.

She is a sensitive lady. Sometimes, the sensitivity limits her satisfaction from accomplishing tasks. She always feels responsible for what she has done. On the flip side, her sensitivity may make her prone to health problems.

She thinks fast and learns quickly. She has the ability to grasp any new knowledge quickly. In fact, some of her peers may call her nerdy.

She is easy to hurt because she is sensitive.

She falls in love easily. If she is not careful, she may get hurt often.

She is compassionate in nature. Many people think of her as an understanding person.

She is quite spontaneous.

She is good at writing things. She will, without a doubt, write poems when she falls in love.

What is the full meaning of Christabel?

Christian beauty is the full meaning of the name Christabel. The first part of the name is derived from Jesus Christ, while the other is derived from Bella (French) or Bellus (Latin).

Is Christabel a good name?

Yes, it is a good name with a good meaning. It is a good choice for Christian parents.

Is Christabel a rare name?

Though many people know the name, Christabel is not quite popular, and neither is it rare. It is not ranked among the top 1000 names for girls.

Is Christabel a unisex name?

Christabel is a feminine name that means 'beautiful Christian'.

The meaning of Christabel is 'beautiful Christian'. This name is a good pick for parents looking for a fancy yet meaningful name for their little princess.

