The NERC has issued a directive to electricity companies for the delivery of 715,000 prepaid electricity meters in 2024

The directive is aimed at addressing the critical issue of estimated billing suffered by many Nigerian households

Despite having around 13 million registered electricity customers, only five million have been metered in the over 10 years

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has mandated that the 11 power distribution companies in the country deliver 715,000 prepaid electricity meters in 2024.

This directive is issued in response to the continued arbitrary billing of eight million users amidst the inability of utility companies to provide meters to end-users.

11 DisCos in Nigeria

Nigeria's eleven distribution companies are Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDC), Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Plc (IBEDC), Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JEDC), Kaduna Electricity Distribution Plc (KAEDCO).

Others are Kano Electricity Distribution Plc (KEDC), Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHEDC), and Yola Electricity Distribution Company Plc (YEDC).

NERC gives DisCos billions

The Guardian reports that in its latest multi-year tariff order (MYTO) sent to the eleven distribution companies, NERC allocated N6.25 billion each, totalling N68.75 billion for metering.

NERC hopes these funds will improve the number of electricity customers metered in 2024 compared to 2023. In 2023, NERC promised four million meters, but as of November 2023, only about 51,631 customers across the country were metered.

EEDC begins meter upgrade

Meanwhile, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has disclosed readiness to launch the Token Identifier (TID) rollover by the end of February 2024 as part of the STS prepaid meter upgrade.

Head of Corporate Communications at EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, emphasized the simplicity of the process and highlighted its mandatory nature for all prepaid meter customers.

According to him, failure to comply may result in the loss of the meter and a disruption in the power supply.

He advised customers to purchase sufficient energy units as the vending platform to avoid supply disruptions during the rollover.

NERC dissolves Kaduna DisCo's board

In related news, Legit.ng reported that NERC dissolved the board of Kaduna DisCo over N110 billion debt.

According to the regulatory agency, dissolution came following the company's inability to meet its obligations, which amounted to N182.16 billion in the last four years.

NERC said in a 9-page order signed by its chairman, Sanusi Garba, and vice chairman, Musiliu Oseni, that the dissolution took effect from January 1, 2024.

The amount includes N51.9 billion market remittance shortfall, N25 billion minimum capital expenditure requirements, and N11.46 billion operations expenses requirement for 2023.

