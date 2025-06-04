Facebook users' claim that President Donald Trump has ordered that any foreigners should leave immediately after the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been fact-checked

The Facebook user maintained that President Trump's decision was to strengthen the country's immigration policies and discourage visitors from overstaying their visas

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is a global event that will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico

The claim making the rounds on Facebook that the United States President, Donald Trump, has directed that all foreign football lovers who will be coming around to see the 2026 FIFA World Cup should leave the country immediately after the tournament ends.

According to the post, the US president maintained that the decision was to strengthen the country's immigration policies and discourage visitors from overstaying their visas.

Which country is hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is a global event that will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico; thus, if Trump made such a directive, it would have major diplomatic and travel implications for the tournament.

Misinformation around immigration and foreign policies has started gaining ground for sensationalism and political commentary as the FIFA World Cup draws nearer. Thus, Dubawa, a fact-checking organisation, fact-check the claim to determine whether it is factual or misleading.

The Facebook user was then contacted to provide evidence for the claim, however, the Facebook user did not respond. This then questioned the authenticity of the claim.

US embassy speaks on alleged Trump's order

Dubawa then contacted the US Embassy in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, for further clarification. The US embassy explained that they are only authorised to speak on matters relating to the embassy of the United States in Freetown and general policy, while noting that the US discourages overstaying visas.

The US embassy also directed that the claim can be fact-checked on its government platforms, where such an announcement can be made. The platforms included the Department of State's newsroom and the White House.

A search through these sources did not indicate any new executive order, official statement, policy update from Trump or any federal agency about the alleged directive on the 2026 World Cup. Also, the claim that an executive order has been issued to create a task force to oversee the activities of the 2026 World Cup in the country. Also, there was no evidence that Trump ever issued an order to visitors to leave immediately after the tournament.

Thus, while the embassy did not confirm or deny the claim allegedly made by Trump, it stated that such a statement would have been issued through an official embassy communication.

