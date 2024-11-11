Jamal Simmons, a former aide to Kamala Harris, suggested that President Joe Biden should resign to allow Harris to become the 47th president

Simmons argued that Biden's resignation would fulfill his role as a transitional figure and prevent Harris from overseeing her own defeat in the Senate

While the idea has sparked conversation, there is no evidence that Biden would consider stepping down before the end of his term

Jamal Simmons, a former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, has suggested that President Joe Biden should resign to allow Harris to become the 47th president of the United States.

Simmons made this unlikely proposal during a panel discussion on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden Asked to Resign Within in Days, Reason Emerges

Simmons argued that Biden, who he described as a "phenomenal president," could fulfill his role as a transitional figure by stepping down within the next 30 days.

This move, Simmons suggested, would prevent Harris from having to oversee "her own defeat" when the presidential election results are certified in the Senate.

He emphasized that such a decision would dominate the news and force Democrats to capture public attention.

Panel Reactions and Public Discourse

The idea, which host Dana Bash noted had "jumped from an internet meme to a Sunday morning show," was met with skepticism by other panelists.

Scott Jennings, a former special assistant to President George W. Bush, jokingly compared Simmons' suggestion to a plotline from the political drama "House of Cards."

Despite the skepticism, the proposal has sparked conversations about the future of the Democratic Party and the potential for Harris to ascend to the presidency.

Jon Lovett, co-host of "Pod Save America" and former speechwriter for President Barack Obama, humorously remarked that Biden's resignation could allow former President Jimmy Carter, who is in hospice care, to see a female president before he dies.

Unlikely to Happen

While the suggestion has generated buzz, there is no evidence that Biden would consider leaving office before the end of his term.

Simmons acknowledged that the move is within Biden's control and would fulfill his promise to be a transitional president, giving Harris the opportunity to become the 47th president of the United States.

