UK's new king Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were almost hit with eggs by a protestor as they visited Yorkshire recently

The two were in the city at the invitation of leaders and were greeting people when the protestor threw three eggs at them

Four police officers pounced on him and detained him on the other side of the temporary fence erected for the king's visit

A man who appeared to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a walkabout in York has been arrested and detained by police.

Man who was detained by police after throwing eggs at King Charles III, Camilla, Photo: Wales Online.

Protester threw three eggs at King

Wales Online reports several police officers at Micklegate Bar restrained the suspect on the ground behind temporary barriers set up in the city ahead of the King’s visit on Wednesday, November 9.

City leaders were welcoming the King and Queen Consort to York when the protester threw three eggs at them, all of which luckily missed before the couple were ushered away.

"This country was built on the blood of slaves," the man was heard shouting, as he was being four police officers detained him.

Other people in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the protester.

Attending unveiling of Queen Elizabeth II statue

Charles and Camilla were in York to attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death.

As police were detaining the man, Charles continued with a traditional ceremony that sees the sovereign officially welcomed to the city of York by the Lord Mayor.

It was last carried out by his mother, the Queen, in 2012. The unfazed King then did a walkabout greeting some of the crowds.

