Separatist fighters from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) attacked and seized the Jaffar Express in Pakistan's Balochistan province, taking over 400 passengers hostage

The BLA claimed responsibility, stating that six military personnel were killed and warned of retaliation if security forces attempted a rescue operation

The incident underscores the ongoing conflict in Balochistan, which has been marked by frequent attacks despite numerous military operations

Quetta, Pakistan – Separatist fighters attacked and seized a train in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan on Tuesday, March 11, taking hundreds of passengers hostage.

The Jaffar Express, carrying more than 400 passengers, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when it was attacked.

Provincial spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that an emergency had been declared at a major hospital in Sibi city following reports of intense firing at the train.

Hostages and casualties

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that six military personnel had been killed.

The group warned of retaliation if security forces attempted an operation to free the hostages, which included security personnel.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan’s military regarding the situation.

Ongoing conflict in Balochistan

Balochistan, rich in minerals and natural resources, has been the epicentre of a decades-long conflict between the government and ethnic Baloch separatists demanding secession from Pakistan.

The province has also witnessed attacks against Chinese interests and nationals working on projects within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a $62bn development initiative. Despite numerous military operations, attacks by the BLA and other groups have persisted.

