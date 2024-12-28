A sharia court has convicted a 42-year-old construction worker for spending time alone with a woman

The man was publicly flogged with six lashes inside a mosque in Malaysia’s conservative state of Terengganu on Friday, December 27

It was gathered that it was the first time Sharia court-ordered whipping took place outside of a court setting in Malaysia

Malaysia - A 42-year-old construction worker was publicly flogged with six lashes inside a mosque for spending time alone with a woman who was neither his wife nor a relative in Malaysia.

The flogging took place in Malaysia’s conservative state of Terengganu on Friday, December 27.

The man was delivered to the mosque in a prison van. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes Photo credit: JACOB SILBERBERG/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Sharia court for the Islamic offence convicted the construction worker of gender mixing crime.

According to France 24, the man was delivered to the mosque in a prison van after Friday prayers.

It was the first instance of a Sharia court-ordered whipping taking place outside of a court setting in Malaysia.

The caning in punishment for the Islamic crime known as "khalwat" took place inside the mosque after the man arrived at the mosque wearing an orange inmate's jumpsuit.

37-year-old spectator Mohd Sabri Muhammad said he hoped it would deter those "tempted to commit immoral acts".

"Valentine's Day, New Year's, there are many opportunities for young people to engage in inappropriate behavior,"

Critics said caning aims to humiliate as well as physically punish the recipient even though it takes place on a fully clothed person.

Malaysian Bar Association of lawyers said it had "profound concern" over the decision to flog the man.

"Such punishments strip individuals of their dignity."

Multi-ethnic Malaysia has a dual-track legal system, with Islamic courts handling some matters for Muslim citizens.

