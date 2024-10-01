Global site navigation

Local editions

Just In: Anxiety as Israel Threatens to Retaliate Fierce Missiles Fired by Iran, Details Emerge
Asia

Just In: Anxiety as Israel Threatens to Retaliate Fierce Missiles Fired by Iran, Details Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • Israel has vowed to retaliate after Iran fired a salvo of projectiles, including dozens of ballistic missiles, at Israeli cities in the centre and south of the country (Israel)
  • Israeli officials consider the attack a major escalation in the months-long conflict in the middle east
  • Legit.ng understands that the mood in Tel Aviv is that a war has been declared on Israel

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global issues.

Jerusalem, Israel - Israel on Tuesday, October 1, threatened retaliation as the middle east crisis escalates.

Legit.ng reports that Israelis navigate life amid danger and anxiety from war and the Iranian threat.

Anxiety as Israel threatens to retaliate fierce missiles fired by Iran
Iran carried out a massive missile attack on Israel on Tuesday evening, October 1. Photo credits: The Asahi Shimbun, Spencer Platt
Source: Getty Images

According to The Wall Street Journal, Israel said Iran's missile attack appears to be over.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

BREAKING: Conflict escalates as Iran launches barrage of missiles at Israel, video trends

Iran unleashed a major airstrike targeting sites across Israel on Tuesday evening, October 1.

The Iranian attack which trended on X marked another significant escalation in fighting that now stretches into several countries in the region, with warnings that more fighting is likely.

Iran claimed the missile attack was in response to several recent killings. They included the assassination of Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, killed recently in an airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon.

Israel immediately vowed to retaliate against the missiles' assault, with Israeli military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, saying in a televised address that Israel was prepared to "defend itself" in a "timely manner."

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said around 200 missiles had been launched towards the country before concluding that very few citizens had been injured in the attack, with multiple missiles intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence system.

Israel-Iran conflict latest: UN chief reacts

Meanwhile, Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), called for an immediate truce.

Read also

Independence Day 2024: Amid hardship, Tinubu's APC makes key promise to Nigerians

In a post on his verified X page, Guterres wrote:

"I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation.
"This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire."

European airlines extend suspension of Middle East flights

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that top European airlines Lufthansa, KLM and Swiss announced that they were extending their suspension of flights to the Middle East, as tensions spiral throughout the region.

The moves come as Israel launches strikes on Beirut and a senior White House official warned Iran was preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Hot: