Israel has vowed to retaliate after Iran fired a salvo of projectiles, including dozens of ballistic missiles, at Israeli cities in the centre and south of the country (Israel)

Israeli officials consider the attack a major escalation in the months-long conflict in the middle east

Legit.ng understands that the mood in Tel Aviv is that a war has been declared on Israel

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global issues.

Jerusalem, Israel - Israel on Tuesday, October 1, threatened retaliation as the middle east crisis escalates.

Legit.ng reports that Israelis navigate life amid danger and anxiety from war and the Iranian threat.

Iran carried out a massive missile attack on Israel on Tuesday evening, October 1. Photo credits: The Asahi Shimbun, Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

According to The Wall Street Journal, Israel said Iran's missile attack appears to be over.

Iran unleashed a major airstrike targeting sites across Israel on Tuesday evening, October 1.

The Iranian attack which trended on X marked another significant escalation in fighting that now stretches into several countries in the region, with warnings that more fighting is likely.

Iran claimed the missile attack was in response to several recent killings. They included the assassination of Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, killed recently in an airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon.

Israel immediately vowed to retaliate against the missiles' assault, with Israeli military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, saying in a televised address that Israel was prepared to "defend itself" in a "timely manner."

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said around 200 missiles had been launched towards the country before concluding that very few citizens had been injured in the attack, with multiple missiles intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence system.

Israel-Iran conflict latest: UN chief reacts

Meanwhile, Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), called for an immediate truce.

In a post on his verified X page, Guterres wrote:

"I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation.

"This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire."

European airlines extend suspension of Middle East flights

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that top European airlines Lufthansa, KLM and Swiss announced that they were extending their suspension of flights to the Middle East, as tensions spiral throughout the region.

The moves come as Israel launches strikes on Beirut and a senior White House official warned Iran was preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng