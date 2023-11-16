Israel has been described as a "terror state" following the continuous crisis in the Gaza Strip involving the Palestinian armed group Hamas

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Hamas is not a terrorist organisation but a political party

Erdogan said Israeli leaders are getting unlimited support from the West and they should be tried for war crimes at the International Court of Justice

Turkey, Ankara - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has continued to condemn the Israeli assault on the besieged Gaza Strip by describing the Jewish nation as a “terror state.”

Erdogan stated this while addressing members of his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in parliament on Wednesday, November 15, Aljazeera reported.

He said:

“I say clearly that Israel is a terror state.”

He said Israeli leaders should be tried for war crimes at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Pointing to the United States and other Western allies of Israel, he said:

“While we curse the Israeli administration, we do not forget those who openly support these massacres and those who go out of their way to legitimise them.”

Erdogan described Israel’s military campaign against Hamas as “the most treacherous attacks in human history” with “unlimited” support from the West.

According to the Turkish leader, Hamas is not a “terrorist organisation” but a political party that won the last Palestinian legislative elections

