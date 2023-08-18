Churches and homes belonging to the Christian community have been attacked by Muslim mobs in Punjab province of Pakistan following a religious violence

The attackers claimed that a man desecrated the Holy Qur'an and should be seriously dealt with alongside other Christians

The government has waded in and made several arrests -- although the damage had already been done

Jaranwala, Pakistan - Religious violence has erupted in Pakistan as a violent mob of citizens torched at least five churches and vandalised houses belonging to Christians after allegations of blasphemy.

Muslims in eastern Pakistan went on a rampage on Wednesday, August 16, over allegations that a Christian man had desecrated the Holy Qur'an, demolishing the man’s house before attacking the other properties.

A Pakistani Christian woman cries out. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to the events described. Photo credit: Farooq Naeem/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Religious violence: Muslims attack church in Pakistan

The scale of the violence, in which dozens of Muslim men destroyed properties and chanted angry slogans, prompted the government to deploy additional police forces and send in the army to restore order.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

There were no casualties as Christians living in the area moved to safer places along with their families.

A resident, Shazia Amjad, explained, according to Voice of America:

"We were sitting at home when suddenly we heard that a mob is coming and it is burning homes and attacking churches.”

She told The Associated Press that the rioters burnt household items and furniture.

She added that some of her possessions were stolen as she moved to a safer place with her family.

Other Christians described similar ordeals.

Bishop Azad Marshall, President of the Bishop Church of Pakistan, expressed serious displeasure with the development.

He wrote on his verified Twitter (also known as X) handle:

"Words fail me as I write this. We, Bishops, Priests, and lay people are deeply pained and distressed at the Jaranwala incident in the Faisalabad District in Pakistan. A church building is being burnt as I type this message."

Christians slowly returned to their homes on Thursday, August 17, only to see the destruction of at least one church that was burned down.

Four other churches were also damaged. Two dozen homes were torched or badly damaged during the riots.

On Thursday, August 17, Rizwan Khan, the regional police chief, said 129 suspects had been arrested and the situation has been well managed.

Spotlight on Pakistan's economic woes

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Pakistan's industrial manufacturing sector -- like elsewhere in the world -- has suffered from the slowdown in global consumption and the rise in energy costs following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

But the difficulties of the textile sector, which accounts for 60 percent of Pakistan's exports, are compounded by the critical state of the economy and months of political chaos.

Source: Legit.ng