Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, said China truly attempted to interfere in the internal democracy of his country, but maintained that the 2021 election was decided solely by Canadians.

Mr Trudeau made this shocking allegation while responding to the Globe and Mail's special report on Canada's last federal polls.

The publication had earlier revealed that China was employing a sophisticated strategy to interfere in the country's federal election, which was held on September 20, 2021, to elect members of the House of Commons to the 44th Canadian Parliament.

Prime Minister saod China attempted to intefere in its internal democracy during the last federal election. Credit: PM Trudeau

Source: Facebook

Despite China's attempted interference, election decided by people

Alleging that Chinese diplomats worked through proxies to persuade Chinese-Canadians to vote against certain Conservative Party candidates, the publication stated that China preferred to see Mr Trudeau’s Liberal Party win a minority government.

Trudeau said Canada is no exception to China's ploy, which is a reality countries of the world deal with.

He, however, expressed that Canadians have "total integrity" in the conduct and outcome of the elections, Straitstimes reports.

“Canadians can have total confidence that the outcomes of the 2019 and the ’21 elections were determined by Canadians, and Canadians alone, at the voting booth.

“This is not a new phenomenon, and this is something that countries around the world have been grappling with for a long time, and Canada is no exception,” the Prime minister said.

Source: Legit.ng