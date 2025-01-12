The Congolese government executed 102 men identified as armed robbers and "urban bandits" in Angenga prison, with 70 more set to be executed

The decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some residents supporting it for restoring urban security, while human rights activists express concerns over potential abuses and call for strict adherence to judicial procedures

The death penalty in Congo, reinstated in 2006, remains a contentious issue, particularly after the government announced the resumption of capital executions in March 2024

The Congolese government has executed 102 men over the past week, with 70 more set to be executed, the country's Minister of Justice announced on Sunday in a statement to the Associated Press.

The executed men, aged 18 to 35, were identified as armed robbers and "urban bandits," locally known as Kulunas, and were executed at Angenga prison in northwest Congo.

Forty-five were killed in late December, and the remaining 57 were executed within the last 48 hours.

Details of the Executions

A flight carrying 70 more prisoners from Kinshasa has arrived at Angenga, but the government has not yet commented on their status.

Minister of Justice Mutamba, who is overseeing the executions, confirmed that the third batch of executions will proceed, following the completion of the first two batches.

Public Reaction and Human Rights Concerns

The government's decision to reimplement the death penalty has sparked divisive reactions. Some citizens, like Fiston Kakule from Goma, support the measure as a means to restore urban security, expressing relief that the actions might end the nightly threat posed by Kulunas.

Conversely, human rights activists like Espoir Muhinuka warn against the risks of extrajudicial executions and call for strict adherence to judicial procedures to prevent unjust convictions and arbitrary executions.

Muhinuka stressed that addressing crime in the DRC requires a multifaceted approach, including tackling poverty, unemployment, and social exclusion.

Background on the Death Penalty in Congo

The death penalty in Congo has a contentious history. Abolished in 1981 and reinstated in 2006, the last known execution occurred in 2003.

The Congolese government announced the resumption of capital executions in March 2024, initially intended for military personnel accused of treason.

In May, eight soldiers were sentenced to death for battlefield desertion, followed by the sentencing of 25 soldiers in July for similar offenses, although none of these sentences have reportedly been carried out.

