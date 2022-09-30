Another coup has been announced in Burkina Faso following reports of gunshots near the presidential palace

As a result of this, schools have been closed and residents are said to be hiding indoors and monitoring the news

Strategic national assets like the national broadcaster and the prime ministers residence have been taken over by the military

Armed soldiers have confirmed in a televised broadcast the overthrow of President Paul-Henri Damiba, of Burkina Faso. This is the second coup in the troubled West African country this year.

Reuters reports that the announcement capped a day that began with gunfire near a military camp in the capital Ouagadougou, an explosion near the presidential palace, and interruptions to state television programming.

According to the BBC, the state broadcaster and the residence of the prime minster were initially taken over by military.

“Eyewitnesses are reporting a heavy military presence around the city. Schools are closed and residents are staying indoors, waiting for updates on the latest news,” the BBC reported on Friday, September 30.

Earlier this week, the insecurity in the country was heightened after 11 soldiers were killed in a militant attack in the northern Soum province, with 50 civilians were reported missing.

Within the West African subregion, Burkina Faso remains hottest spot for coups. In January this year, the current leader, Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba, deposed President Roch Kaboré through a coup.

Kaboré was removed as democratically elected president for failing to stem the insecurity caused by Islamist militants.

“Now Lt Col Damiba seems to be suffering a similar fate,” says the BBC.

On Thursday hundreds of protesters took to the streets demanding his resignation and blaming him for growing insecurity.

Raging Coups In The West African Sub-region

A series of coups have occurred in West Africa over the past year Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau have been plagued by military takeovers.

This year, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Mali from the 15-member bloc.

ECOWAS and the African Union also imposed sanctions on Guinea and Mali after the coups.

