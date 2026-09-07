Israeli air strikes hit a village in southern Lebanon overnight, killing at least 11 people including two children

Nine people died when a three-storey building in Kfar Rumman was destroyed, while two paramedics were killed in a separate strike

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun warned the attacks threatened the US-brokered ceasefire agreed in June

At least 11 people, including two children, were killed in Israeli air strikes on the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Rumman, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The deadliest of the strikes came shortly after midnight and levelled a three-storey residential building, killing nine people. A second strike targeted a car and killed two paramedics who were at the scene.

Israeli Air Strikes Kill 11 People, Including 2 Children, in Southern Lebanon Village

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, the Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.

Strikes follow weekend violence

The overnight attack came a day after Israeli strikes on Sunday killed seven people in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said those strikes were a response to drone attacks carried out by the armed group Hezbollah against its troops in areas of Lebanon that Israel currently occupies.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the latest attacks, describing them as a "dangerous escalation" that put the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah at risk.

The truce, brokered by the United States, was agreed in June and was intended to bring an end to the conflict between the two sides.

The back-to-back strikes have raised fresh concerns about the durability of the ceasefire, with civilian casualties mounting in southern Lebanon across both days of attacks.

Israel strikes southern Lebanon, kills 1

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel carried out strikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding 12 others, as the Israeli military said it was responding to what it described as a "blatant violation of the ceasefire" by Hezbollah.

Lebanon's health ministry confirmed the fatality, saying a man died when a strike hit the roof of a prayer hall at a cemetery in the town of Tibnin. Attacks were also reported in Mansouri, a town further west, where Israel issued its first evacuation order for the area in more than a month. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/world/1723416-israel-strikes-southern-lebanon-kills-1-orders-mansouri-evacuation/

Source: Legit.ng